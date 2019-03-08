Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bengal put a dent in Takeley’s title chances

PUBLISHED: 10:22 10 March 2019

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Takeley 2 Sporting Bengal United 3

Sporting Bengal United ended a five game winless run as they played spoilers in the Essex Senior League title race by nabbing a 3-2 win over Takeley.

A hat-trick from Curtley McIntosh inspired Bengal to three points despite goals from the hosts Mitchell Das and Nicky Barratt at Station Road.

McIntosh opened the scoring as he dinked the ball over Takeley’s goalkeeper after latching onto a long ball from creative midfielder Steven Carvell.

The striker then fired into the top corner to double his side’s lead to 2-0 before Das reduced the score line with a rocket of an effort.

McIntosh sealed his hat-trick to make it 3-1 and take the two goal lead into the half-time break.

Takeley pulled another back in the second-half from the penalty spot as Barratt fired home past stand-in goalkeeper Freddy Tandon.

Bengal will now switch their focus to a Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy tie when they travel away to Barkingside on Friday evening.

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Redbridge thrash Tons at Spotted Dog

11:12 Jacob Ranson
Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Clapton 1 Redbridge 4

Bengal put a dent in Takeley’s title chances

10:22 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Takeley 2 Sporting Bengal United 3

Woeful West Ham well beaten by relegation-haunted Cardiff City

Yesterday, 17:09 Steve Blowers at the Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Neil Warnock’s side simply wanted it more than lifeless Hammers

Embleton hails Happe after Orient finish demanding week on a high

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient assistant manager Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s made it three wins in the space of seven days to return to the top of the National League

O’s shut out title rivals to return to the summit

Yesterday, 14:41 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient players Craig Clay, Macauley Bonne and Martin Ekpiteta celebrate a goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 1 Wrexham 0

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Wrexham

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh should have an almost fully fit squad to choose from

Tower Hamlets face hectic weekend with two clashes

Fri, 17:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets face a hectic weekend with two fixtures in three days as they continue their battle to pull themselves away from the Essex Senior League relegation zone.

Titans receive charitable donation for European push

Fri, 16:00
London Titans have received a charitable donation from Path to Success (pic: Path to Success)

Club presented with cheque for over £10.5k by charity Path to Success

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

Team News: Barrow vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simpson talks up ‘unselfish work’ of O’s hitman

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘The Roman’ march of progress for a new £3m Bow town centre

The Roman Road... soon to change in £3.3m new town centre scheme. Picture: Google

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Tower Hamlets councillor holds his hands up to Momentum’s election offences over cash payments as its treasurer

Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah... admits Momentum's financial errors during 2017 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Redbridge thrash Tons at Spotted Dog

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Bengal put a dent in Takeley’s title chances

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Woeful West Ham well beaten by relegation-haunted Cardiff City

Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Embleton hails Happe after Orient finish demanding week on a high

Leyton Orient assistant manager Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s shut out title rivals to return to the summit

Leyton Orient players Craig Clay, Macauley Bonne and Martin Ekpiteta celebrate a goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists