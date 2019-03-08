Bengal put a dent in Takeley’s title chances

Sporting Bengal United ended a five game winless run as they played spoilers in the Essex Senior League title race by nabbing a 3-2 win over Takeley.

A hat-trick from Curtley McIntosh inspired Bengal to three points despite goals from the hosts Mitchell Das and Nicky Barratt at Station Road.

McIntosh opened the scoring as he dinked the ball over Takeley’s goalkeeper after latching onto a long ball from creative midfielder Steven Carvell.

The striker then fired into the top corner to double his side’s lead to 2-0 before Das reduced the score line with a rocket of an effort.

McIntosh sealed his hat-trick to make it 3-1 and take the two goal lead into the half-time break.

Takeley pulled another back in the second-half from the penalty spot as Barratt fired home past stand-in goalkeeper Freddy Tandon.

Bengal will now switch their focus to a Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy tie when they travel away to Barkingside on Friday evening.