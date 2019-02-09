Tower Hamlets secure derby victory over Bengal

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and St Margaretsbury at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 2 Tower Hamlets 4

Tower Hamlets earnt themselves the borough bragging rights as they caused an upset by sealing a comfortable 4-2 win over local rivals Sporting Bengal United.

A brace from Wale Odedoyin and goals from Luke With and Flavio Jumo helped seal AJ Ashanike’s side the three points and lift his side further away from the bottom two in the Essex Senior League at the Mile End Stadium.

Odedoyin netted twice and striker With slotted home from the penalty spot to take Hamlets into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead after an impressive start to the match.

Bengal’s Charles Gregory did pull a goal back from the spot just after the break but Flavio Jumo netted a fourth for Hamlets to seal the victory.

Although Kamarl Duncan did score a late second for the hosts.

Hamlets are now three points above Manor and nine ahead of Barkingside albeit Manor have a game in hand, whilst Sporting remain seventh.

Ashanike’s side will now welcome Ilford to the Mile End Stadium on Friday night while Imrul Gazi’s Bengal head to Leyton Athletic on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.