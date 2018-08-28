Non-league: Sporting Bengal 1 Stanway Rovers 2

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal slipped to only their fourth defeat in 20 Essex Senior League matches this season as Stanway took the points at Mile End Stadium on Wednesday.

Imrul Gazi’s men went into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, having won 2-1 at Redbridge on Saturday.

But after slowly taking the initiative, following an even opening 10 minutes, they fell behind as the visitors netted with a near post header at a corner.

The hosts were almost gifted an equaliser before half time as a Stanway defender headed just over his own crossbar.

And Bengal went close after the restart with a shot that went just wide, before Stanway hit a post with a great strike.

It was 2-0 soon after, though, as Stanway struck from the penalty spot, but Jay Knight gave Bengal a lifeline nine minutes from time.

And they almost snatched a leveller late on, but Knight headed a great chance over.

Bengal are set to welcome Barkingside to Mile End on Saturday in their last match before Christmas, before a trip to Harlow Town Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on December 28.