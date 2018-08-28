Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Non-league: Sporting Bengal 1 Stanway Rovers 2

PUBLISHED: 07:53 20 December 2018

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal slipped to only their fourth defeat in 20 Essex Senior League matches this season as Stanway took the points at Mile End Stadium on Wednesday.

Imrul Gazi’s men went into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, having won 2-1 at Redbridge on Saturday.

But after slowly taking the initiative, following an even opening 10 minutes, they fell behind as the visitors netted with a near post header at a corner.

The hosts were almost gifted an equaliser before half time as a Stanway defender headed just over his own crossbar.

And Bengal went close after the restart with a shot that went just wide, before Stanway hit a post with a great strike.

It was 2-0 soon after, though, as Stanway struck from the penalty spot, but Jay Knight gave Bengal a lifeline nine minutes from time.

And they almost snatched a leveller late on, but Knight headed a great chance over.

Bengal are set to welcome Barkingside to Mile End on Saturday in their last match before Christmas, before a trip to Harlow Town Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on December 28.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London Pulse eager to start Super League campaign well following pre-season success

Jas Odeogberin in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Non-league: Sporting Bengal 1 Stanway Rovers 2

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Planned Central line strike is called off

The strike was set to begin on the Central line tomorrow evening. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four-year-old with rare condition invited to watch English National Ballet performance

Leyana Baltaji with her ballet shoes and some of the English National Ballet dancers. Picture: Richard House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists