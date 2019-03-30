Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 3 Saffron Walden 4
PUBLISHED: 07:54 01 April 2019
Archant
Sporting Bengal were left stunned as Saffron Walden Town came from two goals down to earn all three points in east London on Saturday.
Both sides had early chances at Mile End Stadium before the hosts took the lead with a fine free-kick from Steve Carvell which found the top corner of the net.
Tanvir Ahmed nearly made it 2-0 for Imrul Gazi’s men, but fired into the side netting, before Bloods went close to levelling from a corner.
Bengal doubled their lead with another superb free-kick from Carvell, before the visitors halved the deficit with a header at the far post from a set-piece of their own.
However, it was 3-1 when Codey Cameron battled well to set up Curtley McIntosh for the home side.
Denzel Kobia denied the visitors with a fine double save, then kept out a free-kick from a dangerous position.
But Lewis Francis gave Bloods hope with a good strike – following their 2-0 midweek loss at title hopefuls Hullbridge Sports – and they were back on level terms when a corner was headed home.
Jason Maher’s men completed their stunning comeback with a fourth goal as Matt Frew and Connor Molloy (2) joined Francis on the scoresheet.
And after a sixth successive home league defeat, Bengal will hope for an improvement when they welcome Walthamstow to Mile End on Wednesday.
Gazi’s men have not won at Mile End Stadium since January 5 when they beat West Essex 2-1.