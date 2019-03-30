Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 3 Saffron Walden 4

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal were left stunned as Saffron Walden Town came from two goals down to earn all three points in east London on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Both sides had early chances at Mile End Stadium before the hosts took the lead with a fine free-kick from Steve Carvell which found the top corner of the net.

Tanvir Ahmed nearly made it 2-0 for Imrul Gazi’s men, but fired into the side netting, before Bloods went close to levelling from a corner.

Bengal doubled their lead with another superb free-kick from Carvell, before the visitors halved the deficit with a header at the far post from a set-piece of their own.

However, it was 3-1 when Codey Cameron battled well to set up Curtley McIntosh for the home side.

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Denzel Kobia denied the visitors with a fine double save, then kept out a free-kick from a dangerous position.

But Lewis Francis gave Bloods hope with a good strike – following their 2-0 midweek loss at title hopefuls Hullbridge Sports – and they were back on level terms when a corner was headed home.

Jason Maher’s men completed their stunning comeback with a fourth goal as Matt Frew and Connor Molloy (2) joined Francis on the scoresheet.

And after a sixth successive home league defeat, Bengal will hope for an improvement when they welcome Walthamstow to Mile End on Wednesday.

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Gazi’s men have not won at Mile End Stadium since January 5 when they beat West Essex 2-1.

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)