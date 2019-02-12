Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Gazi talks up importance of Sporting’s next two games

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 February 2019

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

The east Londoners will look to reach the semi-finals of the Errington Challenge Cup over the next week

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi believes the club’s next two matches will dictate the remainder of the season.

The Mile End Stadium club visit lowly Leyton Athletic on Saturday looking to remain in the race for a top-six finish in the Essex Senior League.

After taking on the division strugglers, Bengal entertain West Essex on Wednesday, February 20 for a place in the semi-finals of the Errington Challenge Cup.

Both games feel especially important after Saturday’s 4-2 loss to rivals Tower Hamlets in the Mile End derby.

Gazi said: “We have Leyton Athletic this weekend and they are down the bottom and struggling, but this is the type of game we struggle in.

“It is a mentality thing and it is my job to put it right, although after last Saturday I don’t think that will be a big problem for us.

“Everyone will be up for this and raring to go and looking to put things right after the defeat to Hamlets.

“Leyton are under new management I believe, so I guess they will have some new players who are looking to impress and it won’t be easy.

“I expect a tough game, but I also expect to see a reaction and we have West Essex in the cup on Wednesday, so these are two massive games and they will dictate how the rest of our season panes out.”

Bengal will hope to win the next two matches and if they do it will set them up for an exciting finale to the term.

Gazi’s team were hoping to complete a rare double over AJ Ashanike’s Hamlets last weekend, but they come up short in the derby.

Wale Odedoyin’s brace and Luke With’s goal put the away side 3-0 up at half time and it was a long road back for the hosts from there.

Charles Gregory and home captain Kamarl Duncan did grab consolations, but Flavio Jumo’s goal had already made the points safe for Hamlets.

It was a frustrating result for Bengal, but Gazi looked to the bigger picture.

He said: “This is my third season and we’ve finished above Tower Hamlets every season and I believe if we do it again this year it will be the fourth time in a row, but that is not the focus for us.

“The focus is on what we do and making sure we improve as a club all the time and we are doing that.

“Our next big focus is 50 points and once we reach that we would have improved again, so we have 11 games to hit that mark and then we will reassess again and see what else we can achieve.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

45 minutes ago
London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

Coverage of Wheelchair Basketball Premier League game to reach millions of homes across country

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

16:00
East London women's eighths

East London’s women set up a meeting with Jersey in the cup after a 2-0 win over Burnt Ash.

Gazi talks up importance of Sporting’s next two games

16:00 George Sessions
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

The east Londoners will look to reach the semi-finals of the Errington Challenge Cup over the next week

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

An under-23 team, instead of the current academy set-up at Orient, looks a real possibility going forward

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

Yesterday, 16:48 Matt Withers
West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham Women striker Jane Ross said the side won’t be underestimating Huddersfield Town when they meet in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

Yesterday, 16:41 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

After three games for the Republic of Ireland, Declan switches allegiance

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The centre back hailed the support of the O’s fans so far since joining earlier this year

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The defender signed for Aldershot Town on Tuesday afternoon, but suffered a defeat on his debut to see the lead at the top change

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ogie and others pushing senior players in O’s first-team

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

It was a proper game of football, says Pools boss Hignett

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Bengal boss Gazi ‘can’t begrudge’ Hamlets bragging rights

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

East London women's eighths

Gazi talks up importance of Sporting’s next two games

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets ‘has suffered an increase in hate crime since Brexit vote’

Cllr Amina Ali is the chair of theTower Hamlets Brexit Commission. Pic: Kois Miah
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists