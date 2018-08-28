Bengal claw back a point at Enfield

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Enfield 2 Sporting Bengal United 2

Sporting Bengal United fought back to from two goals down to salvage a point against Enfield at The Harlow Arena.

The hosts hit the bar early on through a Jordan Williams long range effort, but they did manage to go one better in the 34th minute when Reece Barrett converted a low cross into the box by Bondjanga.

Barrett was on target again six minutes later, producing a tidy finish from twenty-five yards out to double his side’s lead.

Codey Cameron sent a bicycle kick into the top corner to reduce the arrears just before the half-time break.

Bengal levelled the score with six minutes as a Cameron shot had come back off the post, skipper Kamarl Duncan tucked home the rebound, and it meant the points were shared.

Imrul Gazi’s will now travel away to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.