Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi pleased with squad's adaptation during rebuild

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 December 2019

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi admitted he is pleased with how his squad is adapting during a re-building phase after losing key players Steven Carvell and Ashaan Siddik.

The Mile End Stadium outfit have picked up four points from a possible six since as they won 2-1 against Woodford Town before playing out a 1-1 draw with Hoddesdon Town on Saturday.

Curtley McIntosh's early strike was cancelled out by Isaac Marfo-Jacobs goal ten minutes from time, meaning a point a piece for both sides.

"We've had to adapt the way we're playing and have got to be more pragmatic in our approach because them two players could open doors and gave us something special that most teams didn't have.

"Now we've got to be more organised, work for each other, and our last two performances have shown that.

"All 11 players on the pitch are working their socks off."

The long-serving boss did admit it was tough to see the duo leave the club.

"It's a bit of a rebuilding exercise, I've lost two or three key players from my perspective, Steven Carvell to Walthamstow, Ashaan Siddik to Stansted about four weeks ago.

"In my time these two players have been instrumental, Ashaan has been with him since my first day at Sporting, and in four seasons he's played over 150 games for us.

"It was difficult seeing him go and for me it was a big loss, Steven Carvell tends to leave every season and then comes back, but we're hoping this time that he stays put.

"Replacing Ashaan is very difficult, personally it was tough for me to take, but I understand his reasons - it was a big shock but it is what it is.

"These two are probably two of the most talented players in the Essex Senior League, week in and week out, they're always eight or at least seven out of 10 performances.

"We all know the quality that Steven Carvell possesses when it comes to assists and being a goal threat.

"To replace them is and was always going to be difficult, and that's been the challenge trying to find the right personnel."

He added: "Four points from the last two games, we have been unlucky not to get six as it was a dodgy penalty, and I think even Hoddesdon's management team were surprised that was given late on.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win as although they had a lot of possession I didn't think they troubled our goalkeeper.

"We had some very good chances to kill the game off but didn't."

