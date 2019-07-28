Sporting Bengal 'satisfied' with investigation ruling

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards). Archant

The club saw their Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy semi-final game abandoned in April

Sporting Bengal United have released a statement following the conclusion of an investigation into a game they featured in last season, which was abandoned.

The Essex Senior League club played Aveley Reserves in the last four of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy and were losing 3-2 in extra-time when the tie ended in abrupt fashion.

Bengal had three players sent off during the game and afterwards insisted they had been the victims of racism and an investigation into the incident was announced.

Over three months later a result has been reached with the Mile End Stadium outfit satisfied with the ruling.

"Following an investigation conducted by the Essex County FA and London FA, which was supported by the FA, the hearing results concluded that the assistant referee was found guilty of improper conduct aggravated by a person's ethnic origin, color, race, nationality, faith, gender, sexual orientation or disability," an official club statement read.

"We are satisfied with the ruling and will continue to support football and society to help #KickItOut. There's no place for hate or discrimination."

Manager Imrul Gazi added: "I'm feeling relieved and vindicated as this was a long and tough process.

"I've come away from this whole experience a bit bitter and resentful, but proud that we stood our ground."

The Essex Senior League, meanwhile, have started a new campaign which is urging everyone to treat each other with respect.

An official statement read: "A reminder that our Equality Solidarity Liberty anti discrimination campaign commences this season.

"The ethos of the Human Rights Act has been adopted by the league. We're all human with a common interest.

"Let's scrape away the labels! Treat each other with respect, people with a common interest in football. Let's show everyone irrespective for their individuality, but based on a core Human Rights Act values."