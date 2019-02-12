Search

Sporting Bengal roar past Leyton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 February 2019

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Leyton Athletic 2 Sporting Bengal United 6

Sporting Bengal United bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 6-2 win over Leyton Athletic thanks to four goals from Curtley McIntosh.

Reside Coxi-Sebastiao also grabbed a brace in the match for Imrul Gazi’s side to cruise past the basement club and remain seventh in the Essex Senior League.

McIntosh opened the scoring as he rounded the keeper after being picked out by Zatash Ali inside the box before Coxi-Sebastiao made it 2-0 as he let fired a rocket of a shot into the net after a ball in from midfielder Steven Carvell.

McIntosh then stretched Bengal’s lead to 3-0 before Leyton were awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Richie Robbins denied the effort.

Carvell then played in McIntosh once again who fired home to complete his hat-trick before the hosts finally got themselves on the score sheet.

Leyton Athletic then added another to reduce the score to 4-2 before McIntosh netted his fourth of the match.

Coxi-Sebastiao then put the game to bed as he fired in a sixth to seal the three points for Bengal.

Imrul Gazi’s side will now face West Essex in the Errington Challenge Cup on Wednesday evening.

