Sporting Bengal boss Gazi pleasantly surprised in Saffron Walden defeat

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi pleasantly surprise by fringe players in Saffron Walden Town as they are hit by an illness bug.

Sporting Bengal United fell to a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Saffron Walden Town at the Mile End Stadium.

Jack Isherwood broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time, and then two late Gavin Cockman strikes sealed the points for the league leaders.

"As I said to you a couple of weeks back, we really are struggling with injuries, and now illness," Gazu revealed.

"Between Thursday, Friday and Saturday I had about seven players drop out, so it was a make shift team on Saturday with four under-18s playing and three debutants who have never played before - basically guys that have been coming training but haven't quite been there.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more from them and I think 3-0 doesn't actually reflect the game, we were a bit unlucky, and I was pleasantly surprised as we were really organised.

"I was proud of the effort they put in, it was just lapses of concentration, but that comes down to the experience and that's a big difference at this level."

The manager did heap praise on the Bloods who were clinical and very defensively organised in the clash.

"Saffron Walden didn't create much, but the one or two opportunities they got they finished them, they worked off the second balls and mistakes - that's why they are where they are.

"They're not conceding goals, I think they've gone seven or eight games now without conceding, so fair play to them and credit where its due."

He added: "It's hard right now, but it was a great experience for the youngsters, Raul Gazi my son, Adil Haque these guys are academy players that have come through the system and it's more minutes for them.

"I'm pleased with the development they're getting."