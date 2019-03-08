Bengal fall to defeat in Southend

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 3 Sporting Bengal United 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sporting Bengal United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Southend Manor as the hosts continued their terrific form by picking up their fourth consecutive win.

Goals from Manor’s William Purdy, Harry Rogers and Michael Ogboin sealed the three points while Ashaan Siddik netted a late consolation for his side at Southchurch Park.

Manor opened the scoring after an hour through William Purdy before doubling that lead in the 73rd minute through Harry Rogers.

Ogboin netted a third to seal the points for the hosts two minutes later.

Bengal netted a consolation through Ashaan Siddik late on, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

The main talking point was however the fact that manager Imrul Gazi started himself and played alongside his son Raul Gazi in the match.

Bengal now travel away to Parkside Stadium on Tuesday evening to take on Aveley Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy semi-final.