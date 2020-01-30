Search

Advanced search

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi is excited for the 'real football' to begin at Mile End derby

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 January 2020

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi has revealed the 'real football' starts now as they head into a Mile End derby with rivals Tower Hamlets.

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

John Jatto's Hamlets side will welcome ground-sharing neighbours Bengal to the Mile End Stadium for an Essex Senior League clash which both teams will be determined to win as they look to climb up the table.

Bengal boss Gazi knows his side must start picking up results as they have currently failed to win in their last seven fixtures to leave them sitting in 14th place.

"The real football starts now. Saturday and the next two games are huge for us, as we're playing against teams in and around us," Gazi said.

"They're games we're looking to take points from - the next two - and I've set a target, so let's see if we can get it, but it depends on availability of players.

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

"It's that time of the year where it's really difficult, but I'm not a fool, we need results and we need them quick."

Bengal sealed a 5-2 victory over Hamlets earlier in their season in their home fixture, but Gazi knows they were slightly lucky.

You may also want to watch:

And he has revealed that he admires the philosophy Hamlets are sticking by this campaign, adding: "So far it's been good, we won the last one 5-2, but again I said it at the time, it was not a reflection of the game as we were lucky.

"I thought Tower Hamlets were a good young, capable side. I watched them against Southend Manor, they're very technical and on their day they're able to beat anyone.

"I think it's going to be one of our most difficult games that we will face between now and the end of the season.

"I have a lot of respect for what's going on at Tower Hamlets at the moment and what they're doing for the kids.

"It's what I'm trying to do here at Sporting Bengal as well, give them that experience, as it's invaluable to them.

"Clubs like Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets, that's what we're about giving local boys the opportunity to play at this level, so it's going to be a really interesting game."

Bengal know results must come, though, or they could find themselves in a relegation dogfight at the bottom after falling to a 3-0 defeat at leaders Saffron Walden Town last weekend.

"We've got an idea of the points tally we need to stay in the league and once we get there we can start relaxing."

Latest East London Sports News

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi is excited for the 'real football' to begin at Mile End derby

29 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi has revealed the 'real football' starts now as they head into a Mile End derby with rivals Tower Hamlets.

London Lions pay tribute to basketball hero Kobe Bryant on TV

Yesterday, 15:40 Jacob Ranson
Vince Macaulay being interviewed by SkyTV (Pic: UEL)

As condolences flooded in from around the world following the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, players from London Lions basketball team paid their own tributes to their hero on TV news.

Wapping's women see hopes hit by Harleston draw; men earn derby bragging rights

Yesterday, 15:00
Wapping men's seconds in action against East London (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women saw their East League Premier Division title bid held up by a 1-1 draw at Harleston Magpies, which saw them slip behind new leaders East London on goal difference.

O's hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

Yesterday, 13:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient face an important trip to strugglers Stevenage this weekend with head coach Ross Embleton still hoping to have a few new signings at his disposal.

West Ham show fighting qualities now bring on the Brighton!

Yesterday, 11:59 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Issa Diop fouls Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Another home defeat but at least the Hammers gave it a real go against mighty Liverpool

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Wed, 21:55 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers gave it a real go against the Reds but a goal in each half gives the visitors the points

West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

Wed, 16:16 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek

Midfielder Tomas Soucek will add some steel to the Hammers line-up

Leyton Orient still actively looking for new signings

Wed, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient still actively looking for a couple more signing before the January transfer window slams shut on Friday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient still actively looking for new signings

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

O's hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Team news: Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient sign striker Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Man taken to hospital as Bethnal Green shop fire damages bedsit

A fire at a shop in Roman Road, Bethnal Green damaged a bedsit above it. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi is excited for the ‘real football’ to begin at Mile End derby

Action from Sporting Bengal United v Saffron Walden Town in the Essex Senior League at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

c2c named ‘most punctual’ service in the capital

c2c has also won the rail industrys Golden Whistle award for best operational performance in London. Picture: c2c

London Lions pay tribute to basketball hero Kobe Bryant on TV

Vince Macaulay being interviewed by SkyTV (Pic: UEL)

Wapping’s women see hopes hit by Harleston draw; men earn derby bragging rights

Wapping men's seconds in action against East London (pic Iain McAuslan)

O’s hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24