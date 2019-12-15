Search

Advanced search

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 December 2019

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi felt two lapses in concentration cost his side as they suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to title challengers Walthamstow.

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Two early Dwade James strikes were enough to seal the three points for Stow at the Mile End Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat saw Bengal slip down to 14th in the Essex Senior League while Stow moved back to second.

"It was just two lapses of concentration that cost us early on in the game," Gazi admitted.

"To concede so early was quite disappointing as after the goals there wasn't much in the game, we created a couple chances for ourselves to score.

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

"We did give a good account of ourselves as we could have quite easily collapsed after the two goals they scored but we kept battling.

"I'm really proud of the defenders, we also had two or three new faces in the squad, and it's always difficult with last minute drop-outs.

You may also want to watch:

"In a way I was pleased with the boys in the end as they responded in such a positive way, but also disappointed that we didn't score a goal, saying that they didn't create too much but they took the ones they did so fair play to them."

Stow took the lead when a pinpoint cross to the back post from Jack Folan saw a Benjamin Crilley header almost pushed out by the keeper, but James made sure it wasn't and tapped it home.

James then had a free header at the back post to double the visitors lead.

Boss Gazi says he always knew it was going to be a tough test against Stow especially being light in midfield.

"We were really short in midfield, and it's the toughest position to fill, and having players come in for their first games against Walthamstow was not going to be easy.

"I knew that and appreciate that, but having Freddy Tandon available on Saturday made a massive difference to us, he kept the back four organised.

"Rokib Choudhury our captain done a great job as well and the main thing is we're still trying embed our under-18 boys as well.

"Raul Gazi and Adil Haque got a game against one of the league title contenders, so it's all experience in the bank."

Latest East London Sports News

VAR farce denied West Ham's Antonio his crowning glory

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers front man deserved a goal after swashbuckling display at Southampton

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

11:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi felt two lapses in concentration cost his side as they suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to title challengers Walthamstow.

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O's fight in Bradford City battle

08:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright says Justin Edinburgh would have been proud of the fight shown in their 0-0 draw with Bradford City on Saturday.

Saints preserve Pellegrini for now as West Ham find formula and luck to win three precious points

Yesterday, 14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers thrive with Antonio and Haller proving two heads are better than one

Leyton Orient coach Embleton disappointed to only draw with Bradford City

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton 'disappointed' to only nab a draw against promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

West Ham ratings v Southampton

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Joy at last for the Hammers, but who was our starman?

Essex Senior League: Ilford win while Sporting Bengal suffer narrow defeat

Sunday, December 15, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Ilford manager Jonny Fowell during his time as Clapton manager (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford seal a home victory while Sporting Bengal United fall short against one of the title favourites Walthamstow in the Essex Senior League.

West Ham battle to priceless win at Southampton

Saturday, December 14, 2019 Steve Blowers at St Marys
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

The Hammers cling on under severe late pressure to save Pellegrini's job for now

PROMOTED CONTENT

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

Most read sport

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O's fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Hackney & Leyton League: Manor lose unbeaten record

Black Meteors and Independiente London do battle

Three out of three for Beanibazar ahead of Cup event

The Beanibazar squad face the camera

VAR farce denied West Ham's Antonio his crowning glory

Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Scramble for City Island luxury pad being raffled at £85 for charity

One of these luxury City Island apartments can be snapped up for £85... Picture: Ballymore

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Latest from the East London Advertiser

VAR farce denied West Ham’s Antonio his crowning glory

Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O’s fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Poplar headteacher injured training for London Marathon to run again to tackle school’s malnutrition

Headteacher Paul Jackson (front, far right) and his Team Manorfiel' ready for the Big Half run. Picture: Manorfield

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being stopped for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists