Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi felt two lapses in concentration cost his side as they suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to title challengers Walthamstow.

Two early Dwade James strikes were enough to seal the three points for Stow at the Mile End Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat saw Bengal slip down to 14th in the Essex Senior League while Stow moved back to second.

"It was just two lapses of concentration that cost us early on in the game," Gazi admitted.

"To concede so early was quite disappointing as after the goals there wasn't much in the game, we created a couple chances for ourselves to score.

"We did give a good account of ourselves as we could have quite easily collapsed after the two goals they scored but we kept battling.

"I'm really proud of the defenders, we also had two or three new faces in the squad, and it's always difficult with last minute drop-outs.

"In a way I was pleased with the boys in the end as they responded in such a positive way, but also disappointed that we didn't score a goal, saying that they didn't create too much but they took the ones they did so fair play to them."

Stow took the lead when a pinpoint cross to the back post from Jack Folan saw a Benjamin Crilley header almost pushed out by the keeper, but James made sure it wasn't and tapped it home.

James then had a free header at the back post to double the visitors lead.

Boss Gazi says he always knew it was going to be a tough test against Stow especially being light in midfield.

"We were really short in midfield, and it's the toughest position to fill, and having players come in for their first games against Walthamstow was not going to be easy.

"I knew that and appreciate that, but having Freddy Tandon available on Saturday made a massive difference to us, he kept the back four organised.

"Rokib Choudhury our captain done a great job as well and the main thing is we're still trying embed our under-18 boys as well.

"Raul Gazi and Adil Haque got a game against one of the league title contenders, so it's all experience in the bank."