Sporting Bengal boss Gazi looking to cause an upset against Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 December 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Sporting Bengal United and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is looking to cause an upset in Walthamstow's title race this weekend.

Bengal will welcome third-place Stow to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their 1-1 draw with Clapton last weekend.

But the boss is confident his side will be up for the occasion and give it a real good go.

"These are the type of games particularly at Sporting that players rise for the occasion and it doesn't need much inspiration from me or my management team.

"I'm under no illusions that it's going to be a very difficult game, Walthamstow are one of the favourites for the league alongside Hashtag United and Saffron Walden Town.

"They're going to be up there at the back end of the season, but these are the games that players have to thrive on and take the opportunity, as it's also an opportunity to put themselves in the shop window and show we're not there to make up the numbers.

"Can we upset the bandwagon like we did with Hashtag and that's what its about for us.

"It's up to us as a management team and the players to show that we can compete with the best in the league.

He added: "I want to be able to compete and finish the 90 minutes not embarrassing ourselves as right now we have a lot of inexperience and youngster in the team.

"We're still trying to find the right mix after losing players."

Former Sporting Bengal creative midfielder Steven Carvell now plays for Walthamstow and will return to the Mile End Stadium with his new club.

"It's going to be weird and for him as well coming back to his old stomping ground. "He likes Mile End, I think he's been there already this season, and I think he got an assist and a goal against Tower Hamlets.

"From our perspective, we know what to expect from him, and we're hoping he has an off day as we can't deny his quality.

"We'll have a couple of surprises for them as well as we have a couple of new signings that I'm hoping will impress on the day and give Walthamstow something to worry about."

