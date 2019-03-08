Search

Bengal break club record points tally with Walthamstow victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 April 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 2 Walthamstow 0

Sporting Bengal United broke their highest ever points tally during a season as they moved onto 53 points with a 2-0 victory over Walthamstow.

Goals from Jay Knight and Ashaan Siddik guided Bengal to three points and moved them up to seventh in the Essex Senior League at The Mile End Stadium.

The victory also brought Ryan Maxwell’s side’s eight game winning run to a halt and all but killed their chances of winning the league title.

Sporting broke the deadlock in the match only seven minutes before the break when Knight shrugged off his marker before firing beyond James Bransgrove and giving the hosts a deserved half time lead.

The visitors Stow knew they needed to get themselves back in the match and threw everything they could at Bengal.

In the 93rd minute though and with Stow pushing for a goal, Sporting sealed it, when a bouncing ball was controlled by Steven Carvell.

The midfielder slid in Siddik who slotted beyond Bransgrove and ended this contest once and for all.

Manager Imrul Gazi tweeted: “Buzzing, to a man we were brilliant all over the pitch.

“Last home game of the season and we wanted to finish on a high – what better way than to break the club’s points tally.

“A proper squad effort, well done to all my lads.”

