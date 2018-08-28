Search

Bengal seal win over West Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:50 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 06 January 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 2 West Essex 1

The returning Steve Carvell set up Sporting Bengal’s winner as they defeated West Essex 2-1 at Mile End Stadium.

Goals from Charlie Gregory and Kamarl Duncan helped seal the three points for Imrul Gazi’s side.

Sporting took the lead ten minutes before the break thanks to a penalty from Charlie Gregory, but the returning Michael Mignot rifled one into the roof of the net two minutes after the break to bring West Essex level.

The hosts restored their lead just before the hour mark when Carvell crossed for skipper Kamarl Duncan to send a great header home, and it meant all the points went to the home side as they remain in seventh, whilst defeat for the visitors means they remain in 12th.

Gazi tweeted after the match: “Tough game against a good West Essex team.

“Was good to see the lads dig in and hold out for all three points. Pleased to start 2019 with a win.”

Bengal will now travel away to Sawbridgeworth Town next weekend.

