Bengal crash out of Errington Cup on penalties to West Essex

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards). Archant

Sporting Bengal United crashed out of the Errington Challenge Cup on penalties despite putting together a come back late on against West Essex.

Imrul Gazi’s went 2-0 down and had to nab two late goals to force a penalty shoot-out at the Mile End Stadium.

West Essex will now face Clapton in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

The visitors started strongly as they took a second minute lead when Michael Mignot burst through to slot beyond goalkeeper Richard Robins.

Six minutes before the break they doubled their lead when Mignot got in down the left before firing across Robins into the far corner for his second of the match.

Early in the second-half the hosts grabbed a goal back to reduced the deficit as a Kamarl Duncan header was denied, but substitute Reside Coxi-Sebastfao was on hand to tap home from a yard out.

Bengal levelled the score as midfielder Steven Carvell picked out Coxi-Sebastfao who poked an effort onto the post, but the ball rebounded back off him and into the net to make it 2-2.

West Essex then won the tie 4-3 on penalties.