Spurs youngster Marsh is only just getting started after successful Orient loan spell

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor) O's v Bradford City

Tottenham Hotspur youngster George Marsh feels he is only just getting started after a positive first campaign in senior football on loan at Leyton Orient.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor) George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor)

A Spurs under-23s regular who has also made a handful of appearances in pre-season for the first team, Marsh made his competitive debut in an FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers in January 2019, before being named on the bench for Premier League matches against Huddersfield Town and Everton in the closing stages of last term.

However, it has been his willingness to learn and, in his own words, “adapt”, amid a highly-competitive campaign at Orient that has taken his development on even further in 2019/20.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first year in senior football,” said the 21-year-old Marsh.

“It took a little bit of adaptation to start off with, but I don’t feel like it took me long to settle in. I’ve really learned this year how to adjust because quite a big element of the football in League Two is the physical part, so I’ve had to learn how to adapt my game to meet the demands of how physical it is.

“Having to play a lot of weeks on a Tuesday night and then another game on a Saturday is very demanding so you have to make sure you’re always recovering properly, so you know by the Saturday you’re 100 per cent ready to go again for another 90 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been good gaining experience from a lot of experienced players as well, top professionals who have played lots of games in the Football League. I’m really thankful to everyone at the club for everything they’ve done for me.”

Marsh began the season in the holding role for Ross Embleton’s side, but switched to right-back midway through the campaign.

“It’s been good for me to operate in different areas of the pitch,” added Marsh, who made 29 appearances in all competitions for the O’s.

“I played the first part of the season in midfield and towards the end I played at right-back, which I feel was good for me to show some variety in my game.

“Again, I had to find a way to adapt my performances so that I could stay as a regular in the team. It’s been an invaluable experience for me.”

The path from N17 to E10 is a familiar one for Spurs Academy players as Harry Kane, Andros Townsend and Tom Carroll have all spent time on loan at Orient before going on to forge careers at the highest level.

“Knowing how much the loan experience at Leyton Orient helped them get to where they are today, what I’ve experienced this season can only be of benefit going forward,” said Marsh.