Search

Advanced search

Spurs youngster Marsh is only just getting started after successful Orient loan spell

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 June 2020

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Tottenham Hotspur youngster George Marsh feels he is only just getting started after a positive first campaign in senior football on loan at Leyton Orient.

George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor)George Marsh battles with Callum Harriot (pic Simon O'Connor)

A Spurs under-23s regular who has also made a handful of appearances in pre-season for the first team, Marsh made his competitive debut in an FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers in January 2019, before being named on the bench for Premier League matches against Huddersfield Town and Everton in the closing stages of last term.

However, it has been his willingness to learn and, in his own words, “adapt”, amid a highly-competitive campaign at Orient that has taken his development on even further in 2019/20.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first year in senior football,” said the 21-year-old Marsh.

“It took a little bit of adaptation to start off with, but I don’t feel like it took me long to settle in. I’ve really learned this year how to adjust because quite a big element of the football in League Two is the physical part, so I’ve had to learn how to adapt my game to meet the demands of how physical it is.

“Having to play a lot of weeks on a Tuesday night and then another game on a Saturday is very demanding so you have to make sure you’re always recovering properly, so you know by the Saturday you’re 100 per cent ready to go again for another 90 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been good gaining experience from a lot of experienced players as well, top professionals who have played lots of games in the Football League. I’m really thankful to everyone at the club for everything they’ve done for me.”

Marsh began the season in the holding role for Ross Embleton’s side, but switched to right-back midway through the campaign.

“It’s been good for me to operate in different areas of the pitch,” added Marsh, who made 29 appearances in all competitions for the O’s.

“I played the first part of the season in midfield and towards the end I played at right-back, which I feel was good for me to show some variety in my game.

“Again, I had to find a way to adapt my performances so that I could stay as a regular in the team. It’s been an invaluable experience for me.”

The path from N17 to E10 is a familiar one for Spurs Academy players as Harry Kane, Andros Townsend and Tom Carroll have all spent time on loan at Orient before going on to forge careers at the highest level.

“Knowing how much the loan experience at Leyton Orient helped them get to where they are today, what I’ve experienced this season can only be of benefit going forward,” said Marsh.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Spurs youngster Marsh is only just getting started after successful Orient loan spell

49 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

Tottenham Hotspur youngster George Marsh feels he is only just getting started after a positive first campaign in senior football on loan at Leyton Orient.

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

12:00 PA Sport
Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Bookmakers issued a mixed report as British racing returned from a 76-day absence, with most firms describing trade as brisk.

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

10:00 PA Sport
Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

A group of leading British sporting identities have teamed up to help boost prostate cancer research.

Spurs Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that he is surprised at how wide the sales of the Leyton Orient shirt he sponsors have spread, but is delighted for the club and the charities involved.

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

07:25 PA Sport
Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

County cricket’s reduced pay deal has been extended to the end of July, as players continue to wait for their season to resume.

Rugby League: Ashes series cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Yesterday, 17:00 Jacob Ranson
The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

England’s three-match Ashes series with Australia has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Ham’s Baunach announces retirement

Yesterday, 16:12 Josh Bunting
Katharina Baunach of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United Women’s Katharina Baunach has announced her retirement from football.

BBL have cancelled the remainder of the season due to Covid-19

Yesterday, 09:56
Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

The British Basketball League has announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Making a safe return to your workplace

Rebecca MacNaughton
Annabel Makin Jones with her daughter at the farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Government is encouraging people to stay alert as many take their first steps back to their workplace.

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

Sophie Stainthorpe
REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

The Government has announced an unprecedented package of support to protect jobs and support business across the UK during the coronavirus outbreak.

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

Sophie Stainthorpe
CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

People working for a wide range of private companies have been standing side-by-side with public sector staff on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

Most read sport

Spurs Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Rugby League: Ashes series cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Neighbours seek ‘safe’ social distancing pledge ahead of Columbia Road Flower Market reopening

As with all outdoor markets, Columbia Road Flower Market closed during lockdown, but could reopen after the government announced an easing of measures introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Bethnal Green police station temporarily closes for refurbishment

Bethnal Green police station will be temporarily closed for up to three months for refurbishment. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Spurs youngster Marsh is only just getting started after successful Orient loan spell

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Spurs Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24