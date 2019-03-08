Stepney FC clinch BFA League title in style

Stepney FC celebrate their title win

Stepney FC were crowned BFA League champions after a 2-0 win over Robin Hood Tigers.

Mahin Zaman and Fahad Miah netted the goals, while captain Saddik Md Azizur took the man of the match award after an influential display.

Manager Ripon Hussain stepped in as emergency goalkeeper, with both regulars unavailable, as Stepney maintained their unbeaten record to hold off PYO FC at the top of the table.

Hussain said: "It has been a great season for us and we deserved to be where we are.

"To not lose a single game all season and only concede three goals is a great achievement. I'm so proud of the boys, and their excellent attitude in training has paid off."

Kazi Abid Rahman, of kit sponsor Sunnamusk, added: "We are proud to support Stepney FC and feel it's vital to support and be part of our local team. Congratulations for winning the league."