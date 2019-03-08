Search

Advanced search

Stepney FC clinch BFA League title in style

PUBLISHED: 22:05 05 September 2019

Emdad Rahman

Stepney FC celebrate their title win (pic Emdad Rahman)

Stepney FC celebrate their title win (pic Emdad Rahman)

Archant

Stepney FC were crowned BFA League champions after a 2-0 win over Robin Hood Tigers.

Mahin Zaman and Fahad Miah netted the goals, while captain Saddik Md Azizur took the man of the match award after an influential display.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Ripon Hussain stepped in as emergency goalkeeper, with both regulars unavailable, as Stepney maintained their unbeaten record to hold off PYO FC at the top of the table.

Hussain said: "It has been a great season for us and we deserved to be where we are.

"To not lose a single game all season and only concede three goals is a great achievement. I'm so proud of the boys, and their excellent attitude in training has paid off."

Kazi Abid Rahman, of kit sponsor Sunnamusk, added: "We are proud to support Stepney FC and feel it's vital to support and be part of our local team. Congratulations for winning the league."

Latest East London Sports News

Basketball: Youngbloods celebrate Challenge Cup double

12 minutes ago
Youngbloods celebrate their London Basketball Challenge Cup success

Youngbloods celebrated a double at the London Basketball Challenge Cup at the weekend.

Stepney FC clinch BFA League title in style

23 minutes ago Emdad Rahman
Stepney FC celebrate their title win (pic Emdad Rahman)

Stepney FC were crowned BFA League champions after a 2-0 win over Robin Hood Tigers.

England willing to risk Saracens star Vunipola

16:00
England’s Billy Vunipola on the way to scoring the first try of their match against Wales (pic Adam Davy/PA)

England are willing to risk starting Saracens' Billy Vunipola throughout the build-up to the World Cup in the belief he is at his most effective when playing regularly.

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

13:00 Jacob Ranson
View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

An overwhelmingly positive response has been received for major plans to create a stunning new ice-skating destination in east London.

Basketball: Robinson returns for third year at London Lions

12 minutes ago
London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions have announced the return of two-time BBL MVP Justin Robinson for a third year, as the BBL champions set out to defend their title.

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Millwall are looking to celebrate their 25th anniversary season in style as they aim to win promotion back to London Three Essex.

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

08:05
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ryan ten Doeschate praised the efforts of Ravi Bopara after Essex Eagles booked their place at the Vitality Blast T20 finals day on Wednesday night.

T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Yesterday, 23:26
Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ravi Bopara hit four sixes in a stunning 39 not out off only 18 balls to take Essex to a fifth Vitality Blast Finals Day as they chased 160 to beat Lancashire by six wickets with four balls remaining at Durham's Emirates Riverside in a thrilling quarter-final.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighted with Southend clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Basketball: Youngbloods celebrate Challenge Cup double

Youngbloods celebrate their London Basketball Challenge Cup success

Stepney FC clinch BFA League title in style

Stepney FC celebrate their title win (pic Emdad Rahman)

England willing to risk Saracens star Vunipola

England’s Billy Vunipola on the way to scoring the first try of their match against Wales (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Huge appetite for brand-new ice skating rink in Lee Valley

View of proposed new twin rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: Grayling)

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists