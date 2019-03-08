Tower Hamlets fail to spoil Takeley’s promotion hopes

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Takeley 2 Tower Hamlets 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tower Hamlets failed in their bid of playing title spoiler as Takeley picked up a 2-0 victory against them.

Goals from Mike Laronde and Nicky Barrett sealed the points to help keep Marc Das’ side in the Essex Senior League promotion hunt.

Hamlets now sit third from bottom after Southend Manor picked up a vital 2-0 win over Sawbridgeworth Town to go above them in the table.

Takeley remain fifth in the table with work to do if they want to catch the top four.

Laronde opened the scoring for the hosts before Barrett netted from the penalty spot to double their lead and seal the victory.

AJ Ashanike’s side now travel away to Redbridge next weekend as they desperately look to pick up points and secure their survival.

Das and his side will have to go to fourth-place Walthamstow in a match that could decide their fate this campaign.