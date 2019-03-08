Tower Hamlets pull off cup upset at Takeley

Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy: Takeley 1 Tower Hamlets 2

Tower Hamlets went against the odds to progress in the Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Takeley.

Damian Briggs' outfit came from behind to seal the win with two second-half strikes and bag a place in the second round of the cup competition at Station Road.

The hosts Jason Todd found the back of the net to give them the lead and they held onto that until the half-time whistle.

Hamlets had other plans though as substitute Raphael Balde came off the bench and soon after levelled the score with a stunning effort.

Striker Yoan Edoukou then struck to give the visitors a 2-1 lead which they managed to hold onto to cause an early season cup upset.

Takeley: Yates, La Ronda, Miles, Jelliman, Hurley, Castle, Bosanya, Todd, Das, O'Hanlon, Florence.

Subs: Humphrey, Barrett, Deamer, Gill, Thorpe.

Tower Hamlets: Gannon, Daniels, Musoke, Folkes, Zuqollf, Assiant, Brookes, Murad, Kassinga, Edoukou, Marc-Oliver.

Subs: Adyszkiu, Temar, Brown, Sunied, Kirwan-Meade.