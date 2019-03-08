Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets pull off cup upset at Takeley

PUBLISHED: 08:41 28 August 2019

Action from Tower Hamlets' FA Cup tie against Horsham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Tower Hamlets' FA Cup tie against Horsham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy: Takeley 1 Tower Hamlets 2

Action from Tower Hamlets' FA Cup tie against Horsham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Tower Hamlets' FA Cup tie against Horsham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets went against the odds to progress in the Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Takeley.

Damian Briggs' outfit came from behind to seal the win with two second-half strikes and bag a place in the second round of the cup competition at Station Road.

The hosts Jason Todd found the back of the net to give them the lead and they held onto that until the half-time whistle.

You may also want to watch:

Hamlets had other plans though as substitute Raphael Balde came off the bench and soon after levelled the score with a stunning effort.

Striker Yoan Edoukou then struck to give the visitors a 2-1 lead which they managed to hold onto to cause an early season cup upset.

Takeley: Yates, La Ronda, Miles, Jelliman, Hurley, Castle, Bosanya, Todd, Das, O'Hanlon, Florence.

Subs: Humphrey, Barrett, Deamer, Gill, Thorpe.

Tower Hamlets: Gannon, Daniels, Musoke, Folkes, Zuqollf, Assiant, Brookes, Murad, Kassinga, Edoukou, Marc-Oliver.

Subs: Adyszkiu, Temar, Brown, Sunied, Kirwan-Meade.

Latest East London Sports News

Tower Hamlets pull off cup upset at Takeley

22 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Action from Tower Hamlets' FA Cup tie against Horsham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy: Takeley 1 Tower Hamlets 2

West Ham avoid League Cup banana skin as Wilshere inspires them to victory over Newport

Yesterday, 22:03 Steve Blowers at Rodney Parade
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Hammers win marred by injury to Antonio

Head coach Embleton heaps praise on O's full-back Ling for solid start to new season

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was keen to heap praise on right-back Sam Ling for his start to life in the Football League.

West Ham striker's deadly double despite his 'terrible' performance!

Yesterday, 12:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Super Seb Haller repays some of that hefty transfer fee as the Hammers beat Watford

England must stay humble says Saracens' Vunipola

Mon, 14:55
England's Billy Vunipola

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola has urged England to stay humble as expectations over their World Cup prospects heightened with Saturday's 57-15 rout of Ireland at Twickenham.

West Ham show attacking class as they are too good for Watford

Mon, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Hammers grab first win thanks to Haller double

Orient goalkeeper Brill keen to get back to solid defensive base

Mon, 09:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill says they must get back to the solid defensive base that won them the National League last season.

T20: Tied match 'feels like a loss' to Essex captain Harmer

Mon, 08:50
Essex captain Simon Harmer (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex Eagles captain Simon Harmer admitted it felt like they had lost their Vitality Blast T20 match at Hampshire, after it ended in a thrilling tie.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling's March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Orient goalkeeper Brill keen to get back to solid defensive base

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham avoid League Cup banana skin as Wilshere inspires them to victory over Newport

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

West Ham striker's deadly double despite his 'terrible' performance!

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Success for Veras Academy at national championships

Veras Academy face the camera at the Two-Day National Karate Championships (pic: Veras Academy)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Woman pastor who survived London Bridge terror attack learns to walk again at Bow gym

Sister Catherine Msoni gets therapy treatment at Ability Bow gymnaseum. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

How mums stopped Tower Hamlets Council axing year 7 intake at Raine’s Foundation School

Open for business... Michelle Bolger ready for battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation School with pens and wristbands. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets pull off cup upset at Takeley

Action from Tower Hamlets' FA Cup tie against Horsham at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham avoid League Cup banana skin as Wilshere inspires them to victory over Newport

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Tower Hamlets’ pub industry booming according to City Hall study

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Head coach Embleton heaps praise on O’s full-back Ling for solid start to new season

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham striker’s deadly double despite his ‘terrible’ performance!

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists