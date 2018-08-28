Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 December 2018

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Justin Edinburgh waiting on the fitness of Craig Clay and Jobi McAnuff

Leyton Orient will check on the fitness of Craig Clay and Jobi McAnuff for the visit of Dagenham & Redbridge on New Year’s Day.

The pair missed the goalless draw away to Dover Athletic in the National League on Saturday in the club’s final game of 2018.

McAnuff has not featured for O’s in their last two matches after suffering a fractured toe in the 3-1 win over Chesterfield.

Boss Justin Edinburgh revealed he could play against Dagenham, however, and so may midfield maestro Clay.

Clay received a dead leg in the 2-1 loss at Peter Taylor’s side on Boxing Day and had to sit out the 0-0 draw with Dover last weekend.

Edinburgh revealed the ex-Motherwell ace could have a chance of featuring in the local clash with Daggers on Tuesday, though, and Orient have no other injury issues with Myles Judd and George Elokobi fit and raring to go if needed.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Now solicitors’ regulators probe Tower Hamlets councillor who quit after 7 months over ‘housing fraud’ allegations

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Man sprayed with ammonia in Bow

A section of Roman Road was cordoned off after the attack. Picture: @999London

‘Ghost of Limehouse Triangle’ returns as Tower Hamlets Council makes 4th bid for tower block on green space

Limehouse Triangle, a biodiversity oaisis next to Regent's Canal, where Tower Hamlets Council wants to build a tower block. Picture: LBTH

Edinburgh thrilled with Orient’s standing at the end of 2018

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh gives the thumbs up (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

The view of Mile End Park from Burdett Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Traffic delays and bus service disruptions following crash in Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Maps

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sir Alastair Cook: career in numbers

England's Alastair Cook during his final Test match at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham outplayed by buoyant Burnley

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Michail Antonio appear dejected during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Edinburgh thrilled with Orient’s standing at the end of 2018

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh gives the thumbs up (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex cricket chiefs pay tribute to Sir Alastair

Alastair Cook at a net session at Essex before the 2018 season (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists