The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and Dave Evans to discuss the latest in east London football.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Ranson joined the podcast fresh from speaking to Leyton Orient's new manager Carl Fletcher, with the full interview available to listen to in the podcast.

He gave his thoughts on the appointment of Fletcher and on Orient's next two games as they prepare to take on Grimsby Town on Saturday and Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Dave Evans discussed West Ham's next game against Everton, who are struggling for form, as well as Aaron Cresswell's new contract.

He also assessed whether Manuel Pellegrini has achieved his aim of having two players in every position in his squad.

Dan Bennett previewed Dagenham & Redbridge's FA Cup clash with Carshalton Athletic and spoke about their 1-0 win over Hullbridge Sports in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Also discussed was the latest in east London non-league football.