Third title in four years for Tower Hamlets ACE 05 FC

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 July 2020

Ace 05 FC of Tower Hamlets have been crowned champions of the Inner London Football LEague

Archant

ACE O5 FC of Tower Hamlets claimed their third title in four years in the Inner London Football League.

They won 13 of 15 matches played, drawing one and losing one, scoring 63 goals and conceding just 15.

And having collected 40 points they were awarded the title when the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chaka Barnett topped the scoring charts with 19 goals in 11 games, with ACE recording a double over Westferry FC (5-0, 4-1) and claiming notable wins over Reachout (7-2), Stepney (9-0), Burdett (4-0), London Sportif (4-0) and a thumping 15-0 win over Redbridge Raiders.

They reached the cup final too, beating Stepney, Reachout and London Jaguars and were due to play East London Kings FC at Leyton Orient’s Breyer Group Stadium in May, but are awaiting a new date for the showdown.

The club also gained sponsorship from HA7 Football Coaching and manager Hassan Khan said: “We are very proud of the players and the club. This is our third title in four years and I want to thank all the players, staff and sponsors for making this possible.

“We hope we can work hard to continue this form and hopefully do the double.”

Hafiz Ahmed, director of HA7, added: “It was great to see the team win the title. We will continue to invest our money into the club on a long-term basis for the future and work on funding expanding projects within the club.”

