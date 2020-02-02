Search

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 0 Sporting Bengal 2

PUBLISHED: 08:55 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 02 February 2020

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Steve Latner

Sporting Bengal earned the bragging right in the Mile End Stadium derby on Saturday.

Imrul Gazi's men netted a goal in each half to take the points against their co-tenants, completing a double over Hamlets in the process.

Bengal had won 5-2 when the sides met earlier in the season and there was no shortage of committed challenges in the opening exchanges as both sides tried to play on the ground.

The home side, having seen captain Ali Omar secure a dream transfer deadline day move to Championship outfit Barnsley on Friday, had the first chance of note, but could not convert, while Bengal whipped in a free-kick which led to a scramble in the box, but not an opening goal.

Blustery conditions made it difficult for both sides, with Bengal's Chaka Barnett firing high over the crossbar.

Barnett made the breakthrough against his former club, though, in the dying seconds of the first half to give Bengal a boost going into the break.

Hamlets went close to an equaliser when a corner was whipped in and a header cleared off the line.

But Bengal doubled their advantage after the restart when Bobby Redwood slotted past the home keeper.

A good save by Vasile denied Hamlets a reply and the home side saw a free header put over the crossbar from the resultant corner.

Bengal held onto their two-goal lead in the time that remained to claim only a second win in eight matches and leapfrog Ilford into 12th place, but with a 14-day break until their next fixture against Sawbridgeworth on February 15.

Meanwhile, a seventh defeat in nine matches left Hamlets in 17th with their next fixture at West Essex on Tuesday week (February 11).

