Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hamlets boss Ashanike looks forward to facing old club under lights on Friday night

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 February 2019

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is looking forward to coming up against his former club Ilford under the Friday night lights.

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Hamlets are set to welcome the Foxes to the Mile End Stadium tomorrow (Friday, 7.45pm) as they look to build on their big derby win over Sporting Bengal United.

Ashanike is hoping his side can put in a similar display to their 5-0 win over Clapton in front of a bumper crowd earlier this campaign.

“It’s always special for me, I never want to lose against my old team, but my current team comes first and we’ve just got to think about what we’re doing,” he said.

“We always get a big crowd on Friday nights, and to be fair I think our best performance of the season was on a Friday night, when we beat Clapton, so I’m really looking forward to that one.”

The former Ilford man insists his side’s success in recent weeks will count for nothing if they don’t get something from this clash.

“I said to the boys after the game on Saturday, we got a point off Hullbridge, beat Sporting Bengal so there is no way we should go and lose to Ilford,” he added. “Those two results will count for nothing if we don’t get something from the game.”

Hamlets earned the borough bragging rights as they caused an upset by sealing a comfortable 4-2 win over local rivals Sporting Bengal United.

A brace from Wale Odedoyin and goals from Luke With and Flavio Jumo helped seal all three points for Ashanike’s side and lifted them further away from the bottom two in the Essex Senior League table at the Mile End Stadium.

“I’m very happy with the boys with that performance on Saturday,” Ashanike said. “We did the things that we worked on all week in training and the kind of result we got in the end was mind-blowing.”

After picking up four points from a possible six in their last two fixtures, the boss is delighted to see his new system is paying dividends, as they look to pull clear of the bottom three.

“The last couple of games I have been very impressed with the way the players have adapted themselves into a new system that we’re playing. It seems to suit majority of our starting line-up and we seem to be getting a lot of joy out of it,” he added.

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Hamlets boss Ashanike looks forward to facing old club under lights on Friday night

30 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is looking forward to coming up against his former club Ilford under the Friday night lights.

Maguire-Drew wants winners’ medal come end of the season

09:00 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former Brighton & Hove Albion ace praised the professionalism of players like Harrold and Lawless

Wapping men stay top as women endure mixed weekend

Yesterday, 18:00
The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A round-up of the latest results from match involved Wapping Hockey Club teams

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

Yesterday, 17:00
London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

Coverage of Wheelchair Basketball Premier League game to reach millions of homes across country

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

Yesterday, 16:00
East London women's eighths

East London’s women set up a meeting with Jersey in the cup after a 2-0 win over Burnt Ash.

Gazi talks up importance of Sporting’s next two games

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

The east Londoners will look to reach the semi-finals of the Errington Challenge Cup over the next week

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

An under-23 team, instead of the current academy set-up at Orient, looks a real possibility going forward

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

Wed, 16:48 Matt Withers
West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham Women striker Jane Ross said the side won’t be underestimating Huddersfield Town when they meet in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ogie and others pushing senior players in O’s first-team

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

It was a proper game of football, says Pools boss Hignett

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hamlets boss Ashanike looks forward to facing old club under lights on Friday night

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Maguire-Drew wants winners’ medal come end of the season

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Family of Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl plead for her to be allowed back in the UK

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police

Visit pharmacists for minor health problems, doctors urge

GPs have advised that people feeling under the weather visit their pharmacist. Picture: PA

Wapping men stay top as women endure mixed weekend

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists