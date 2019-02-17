Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike says Ilford win was special

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets boss AJ Ashanike described his side’s 2-1 win over his former club Ilford as a special one.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hamlets moved up to 16th in the league table with that win thanks to goals from Flavio Jumo and Wale Odedoyin at the Mile End Stadium on Friday evening.

The Foxes Callum Maltese broke the deadlock and gave his side a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

Jumo equalised early in the second-half before Odedoyin fired home the winner late in the game to bag AJ Ashanike’s side the three points.

“It was a special win against my old club,” the former Ilford defender said.

“First-half we played really well, but we couldn’t find the back of the net; the second half was totally different.

“We changed a couple of things and it worked out well for us.

“Credit to the boys they dug deep and got the three points.”

Ashanike praised the Foxes side but feels they were always confident of picking up three points even after going 1-0 down early in the match.

“They’re a very good side, we played them a few months ago and they beat us at their ground.

“I knew what they were about from that game so we knew how to play against them this time.

“Even when we went a goal down we had the belief that we could beat them.”