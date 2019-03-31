Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike over the moon with Redbridge win

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 April 2019

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets boss AJ Ashanike ‘over the moon’ as his side cruise to a 4-1 victory over Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

A brace from Luka O’Neil and solo efforts from Ryan Atkinson and Yoan Edoukou sealed the three points for Hamlets at The Oakside Stadium.

O’Neil opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the match and only five minutes later Atkinson found the back of the net from the spot to double his side’s lead.

O’Neil then grabbed his second goal of the match in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

A minute later Motormen attacker Daniel Gilchrist clawed one back to give them a life line.

Flavie Jumo of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019Flavie Jumo of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

In the 64th minute Edoukou drilled a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner to end Redbridge’s hopes of a fight back and seal a 4-1 win.

“I’m over the moon with it, that win has been overdue for a couple of weeks now, so I’m pleased we got the three points,” the former Ilford defender said.

“Winning 4-1 was the icing on top of the cake.”

The boss did heap praise on Motormen manager Micky Wetherall for the impact he has made since taking over the reigns in January.

“They were fighting relegation a couple of weeks ago, but since Micky has taken over the transformation of the club has been brilliant, you can see that by the results they’ve been getting and their position in the table.

“For us to go there and get three points makes me really happy.”

Ashanike also praised new signing Luka O’Neil after he netted twice on his debut.

“That was his first game, we got him from Bedford Town.

“He only had one training session with us, but looked really good, I felt it was right for him to start the match.

“He fit in really well with the boys and worked really hard for 90 minutes to get his two goals, so he is a big signing for us.”

Latest East London Sports News

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

17 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

No hiding place for Pellegrini’s men at London Stadium nightmare

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike over the moon with Redbridge win

47 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Tower Hamlets boss AJ Ashanike ‘over the moon’ as his side cruise to a 4-1 victory over Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

The O’s youth set-up has produced several players for the club’s first-team in recent years

Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Saturday’s London derby at the Hive ended up as a stalemate

London Lions extend lead at the top of the table

Yesterday, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

BBL Championship: Surrey Scorchers 83 London Lions 96

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 3 Saffron Walden 4

Yesterday, 07:54
Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal were left stunned as Saffron Walden Town came from two goals down to earn all three points in east London on Saturday.

Tower Hamlets cruise past Redbridge

Sunday, March 31, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 1 Tower Hamlets 4

Woeful West Ham outplayed by Everton

Saturday, March 30, 2019 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not shown) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers go down to two first-half goals and it could have been a lot more

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Kevin and Vinny Mitchell scrap plans for move to Los Angeles

O’s remain top despite failing to sting Bees

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 3 Saffron Walden 4

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Rogue landlord fined by Tower Hamlets Council as tougher regulations are extended to protect renters

Landlord registration scheme protecting tenants now covers all Tower Hamlets after town hall picket in 2015 which led to Renters' Charter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike over the moon with Redbridge win

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Flying firefighter celebrates 25 years of service

John Power is celebrating 25 years with London's Air Ambulance Charity. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Never mind what’s doing at Westminster, 11,000 schoolkids elect their ‘Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets’

Young Mayor Jaami Barry...
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists