Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike over the moon with Redbridge win

Tower Hamlets boss AJ Ashanike ‘over the moon’ as his side cruise to a 4-1 victory over Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019 Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

A brace from Luka O’Neil and solo efforts from Ryan Atkinson and Yoan Edoukou sealed the three points for Hamlets at The Oakside Stadium.

O’Neil opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the match and only five minutes later Atkinson found the back of the net from the spot to double his side’s lead.

O’Neil then grabbed his second goal of the match in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

A minute later Motormen attacker Daniel Gilchrist clawed one back to give them a life line.

In the 64th minute Edoukou drilled a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner to end Redbridge’s hopes of a fight back and seal a 4-1 win.

“I’m over the moon with it, that win has been overdue for a couple of weeks now, so I’m pleased we got the three points,” the former Ilford defender said.

“Winning 4-1 was the icing on top of the cake.”

The boss did heap praise on Motormen manager Micky Wetherall for the impact he has made since taking over the reigns in January.

“They were fighting relegation a couple of weeks ago, but since Micky has taken over the transformation of the club has been brilliant, you can see that by the results they’ve been getting and their position in the table.

“For us to go there and get three points makes me really happy.”

Ashanike also praised new signing Luka O’Neil after he netted twice on his debut.

“That was his first game, we got him from Bedford Town.

“He only had one training session with us, but looked really good, I felt it was right for him to start the match.

“He fit in really well with the boys and worked really hard for 90 minutes to get his two goals, so he is a big signing for us.”