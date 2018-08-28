Tower Hamlets head into the festive break with confidence after turning fortunes round

Ilford in action against Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets head into the Christmas break full of confidence after a recent surge in form following a miserable start to the 2018/19 campaign, writes Jacob Ranson.

Tower Hamlets in action against Ilford before it was abandoned (Pic: Tim Edwards) Tower Hamlets in action against Ilford before it was abandoned (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Hamlets were due to host Leyton Athletic at the Mile End Stadium on Friday, but it was expected to be postponed according to the club after they confirmed to the league that it would be on Tuesday.

Manager AJ Ashanike and his side will however host Grays Athletic Reserves in the second round of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Saturday, December 29.

They moved into the second round of the competition with a 2-0 victory over Essex Senior League rivals Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday.

Goals from youngsters Joshua Rusoke and Yoan Edoukou sealed the progress of Hamlets against the Robins at Crofters End.

Manager Ashanike made a number of changes for the clash as he looked to hand chances to some of the club’s youth team players.

And it was 17-year-old Rusoke who opened the scoring, before fellow youngster Edoukou latched onto a defensive mistake and slotted the ball home to claim the second goal.

Ashanike tweeted: “Told you Sawbridgeworth Town I was playing the youth team. Tower Hamlets were outstanding tonight, I’m really impressed.

“Working with my guys Darrell Queeley and Joe Biscoe is great – time to start flying the flag.”

And boss Ashanike is excited about the youth coming through the ranks at the club.

“The young lads are really pushing on well,” he added.

“Myself and Darrell have been working so hard to change the bad start of the season.

“But credit to the boys they have come in and done what we ask them to do.

“As first-team manager, I’m really proud and also proud of the academy staff for the work they are doing with our young team.”

Meanwhile, Flavio Jumo was delighted to be handed the armband for their Trophy victory.

“Happy to captain Tower Hamlets for the first time with a 2-0 win against Sawbridgeworth Town,” the youngster said.

“It was a great performance all round boys and happy to get another assist.

“Thanks AJ and Darrell for the trust and belief in me to lead us to victory.”

Saturday’s Essex Senior League game with Ilford at Mile End Stadium was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.