Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hamlets boss Ashanike keen to draw Blood against title challengers Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 February 2019

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is not worried about facing title hopefuls Saffron Walden Town this weekend.

Hamlets are set to welcome The Bloods to Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to cause an upset and build on their 2-1 win over Ilford last weekend.

And Ashanike is confident they are up to the test as they always step up their game against the Essex Senior League’s top teams.

“I don’t think we need to worry about this game, the boys always raise their game when we play against the big teams,” he said.

“It’s when we play teams around us we have problems.”

The injured defender is looking forward to the match as he expects both sides to play some good football, adding: “Saturday will be a good game to watch as they like to play football and we like to play football.

“Our squad is much better than it was than when we played them at the start of the season, so we’re looking forward to it.”

The former Ilford player says he knows what Jason Maher’s side are about from when they faced each other in September.

Hamlets suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat but Ashanike feels his side have improved a lot since then.

“We know what to expect, we know their players and their danger points from when we played them before, as they’ve kept the same squad,” he added. “We just have to worry about ourselves as we’re our own worst enemy.”

Wale Odedoyin has netted four times in their last three fixtures and midfielder Flavio Jumo has found the net twice in their last two outings.

Boss Ashanike heaped praise on the duo and is hoping both of them can continue firing in the coming weeks.

“As a manager I’m really proud of Flav, he’s been really good since he has come into the team,” he said. “My assistant manager Darrell brought him in at the start of the season and he’s been growing every game.

“Now he is actually showing he has matured enough to play at this level and to be scoring goals from midfield is amazing. Wale is always going to score at this level, so I’m not surprised, but Flav has really impressed me.”

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Hamlets boss Ashanike keen to draw Blood against title challengers Saffron Walden

14:00 Jacob Ranson
Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is not worried about facing title hopefuls Saffron Walden Town this weekend.

The East London Football Podcast

13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Matt Withers is joined by George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chew over another week in east London football

Sporting Foundation’s Aftar is ready for the challenge in front as Big Half draws near

11:00 Emdad Rahman
Sporting Foundation co-founder Aftar Ali (pic: Emdad Rahman)

Shadwell resident one of six Community Champions chosen for this year’s Vitality Big Half

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

09:00 George Sessions
Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

The O’s head coach praised the quality of Brackley Town ahead of Saturday’s tie

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Charlie Lee believes the former Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers striker will prove to be a fine addition

Beard revels in So-Hyun’s display as West Ham get the better of Reading

Yesterday, 14:23
West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hammers collected a 2-1 triumph away to the Royals on Wednesday

Webb dreaming of promotion and FA Trophy double

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient coach wouldn’t mind a number of Tuesday night league fixtures if it means O’s achieve success on two fronts

Bengal crash out of Errington Cup on penalties to West Essex

Yesterday, 09:50 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Sporting Bengal United crashed out of the Errington Challenge Cup on penalties despite putting together a come back late on against West Essex.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb dreaming of promotion and FA Trophy double

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hamlets boss Ashanike keen to draw Blood against title challengers Saffron Walden

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Sporting Foundation’s Aftar is ready for the challenge in front as Big Half draws near

Sporting Foundation co-founder Aftar Ali (pic: Emdad Rahman)

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists