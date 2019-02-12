Hamlets boss Ashanike keen to draw Blood against title challengers Saffron Walden

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is not worried about facing title hopefuls Saffron Walden Town this weekend.

Hamlets are set to welcome The Bloods to Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to cause an upset and build on their 2-1 win over Ilford last weekend.

And Ashanike is confident they are up to the test as they always step up their game against the Essex Senior League’s top teams.

“I don’t think we need to worry about this game, the boys always raise their game when we play against the big teams,” he said.

“It’s when we play teams around us we have problems.”

The injured defender is looking forward to the match as he expects both sides to play some good football, adding: “Saturday will be a good game to watch as they like to play football and we like to play football.

“Our squad is much better than it was than when we played them at the start of the season, so we’re looking forward to it.”

The former Ilford player says he knows what Jason Maher’s side are about from when they faced each other in September.

Hamlets suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat but Ashanike feels his side have improved a lot since then.

“We know what to expect, we know their players and their danger points from when we played them before, as they’ve kept the same squad,” he added. “We just have to worry about ourselves as we’re our own worst enemy.”

Wale Odedoyin has netted four times in their last three fixtures and midfielder Flavio Jumo has found the net twice in their last two outings.

Boss Ashanike heaped praise on the duo and is hoping both of them can continue firing in the coming weeks.

“As a manager I’m really proud of Flav, he’s been really good since he has come into the team,” he said. “My assistant manager Darrell brought him in at the start of the season and he’s been growing every game.

“Now he is actually showing he has matured enough to play at this level and to be scoring goals from midfield is amazing. Wale is always going to score at this level, so I’m not surprised, but Flav has really impressed me.”