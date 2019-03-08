Search

Hamlets boss Ashanike keen to finish the season strongly after all but securing safety

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 April 2019

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike wants to keep climbing up the Essex Senior League table now they’ve almost secured safety.

Daniel McCullock of Redbridge and Luka ONeil of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019Daniel McCullock of Redbridge and Luka ONeil of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Hamlets travel away to Crofters End to take on Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday as they look to secure their place in the league and climb above their opponents.

And boss Ashanike is determined for his young squad to continue improving and finish the campaign strongly.

“Now we’re nearly safe, what I’m looking for now is to push up the table as far as we can,” the former Ilford defender said.

“If we can get the three points on Saturday then we’ll go above Sawbridgeworth and hopefully Southend Manor, depending how they get on.”

The Robins currently sit one spot above Hamlets in 17th and Ashanike admits he is surprised to see them amongst the strugglers this term, adding: “I’m surprised to see them where they are in the table because they’re a really good side.

“This season has been really hard for a lot of teams in our league, but they’re pretty much safe, and I’m expecting them to have a strong team next season.”

The former defender is confident his side can also have a strong season in 2019/20 providing he can keep his young team together.

“This season has been up and down, we started off with a lot of senior players, then we gave the kids a chance,” he said.

“Some of them took their chance and we now want to finish the season strong so we can head into pre-season with confidence.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what some of these boys can do next season now they have a season under their belts.

“Next season is looking positive for us if we can keep a similar squad.”

The boss is also hoping Luka O’Neil can continue his strong form after netting a brace on his debut during Hamlets 4-1 victory over Redbridge last weekend.

“That was his first game, we got him from Bedford Town,”Ashanike said.

“He only had one training session with us, but looked really good, I felt it was right for him to start the match.

“He fit in really well with the boys and worked really hard for 90 minutes to get his two goals, so he is a big signing for us.”

