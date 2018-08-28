Tower Hamlets manager AJ is confident his young squad can steer clear of relegation

A Tower Hamlets player on the attack at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike says his aim is to get his young squad well clear of the relegation zone.

Hamlets will welcome in-form St Margaretsbury to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to start pulling away from the bottom of the Essex Senior League table.

And Ashanike is confident his young side will be able to get away from the drop zone comfortably in the coming weeks.

“Right now my priority is to get us as far away from the relegation zone as we possibly can and the more league games we play the more experience the youngsters get,” the former defender said.

“I’m confident we will be well away from the relegation zone anyway.”

The last time the two sides met, The Bury secured a 6-0 win at St Margaretsbury Recreation Ground on Saturday, October 6.

But Ashanike is confident his new-look squad are much more up to the task this time round.

“They’re a really good side, we played them a couple of months ago and lost 6-0. Obviously my squad is very different to what it was at that time,” he added.

“It will be an exciting match; we’re looking forward to it, and just want to get some league games under our belts now.”

The former Ilforddefender has praised the impact of the club’s academy managers for his ever-improving team.

“Credit has to go to the academy managers; they’ve done a fantastic job with the youngsters,” he said. “I see a bright future in football for a lot of these kids; they’re some of the best footballers I’ve seen since I’ve been at Tower Hamlets.

“I’m very impressed and just happy to have them in my squad.”

Hamlets did however crash out of the Errington Challenge Cup after a penalty shoot-out with West Essex on Monday.

A brace from Yoan Edoukou and another goal from Bruno Job Lima saw the match end in a 3-3 draw, but it was not enough to guide them into the next round.

West Essex will now meet Sporting Bengal United in the quarter-final of the cup competition after managing to snatch a 3-0 win on spot-kicks at the Mile End Stadium.

Hamlets also lost 3-0 to rivals Barkingside in their last league fixture last Friday (January 4).