Hamlets boss Ashanike keen for his side to put up a fight at high-flying Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 March 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is keen to pass his playing knowledge onto his squad ahead of the Walthamstow clash.

Hamlets will head to Wadham Lodge Sports Ground on Saturday as they continue their bid to avoid relegation from the Essex Senior League.

Ashanike’s side suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat against Stow at the Mile End Stadium In November thanks to goals from Craig Pope and Matthew Brinklow.

“Saturday is going to be a massive game for us, we played them earlier in the season, and to be fair I thought we were so unlucky not to get anything out of it,” the former Ilford defender said.

“Our squad is a lot better than it was at that time, my coaching staff is a lot better, and I’m sure Darrell Queeley will help come up with another plan to tackle that game.”

The currently injured defender praised the strength of Ryan Maxwell’s squad but insists he know plenty about them to shut them down.

“They’ve got really good players, they’re all ready made and played at a higher level, but they’re players I’ve played against so I know the strengths and weaknesses of most of them.

“That’s a bonus for me as I’ve played at a level where I’ve played against most of these players and know what they don’t like.

“I’ll tell the players about all of them little things and hope it goes to plan.”

Hamlets were also due to face fellow strugglers Southend Manor at Southchurch Park last night (Wednesday) in a six-pointer.

Their opponents Walthamstow were also due to be in action against Stansted in the Errington Challenge Cup.

But boss Ashanike believes it’s all about focusing on themselves by picking up as many points as possible instead of worrying about the rest of the leagues strugglers.

“We need to get as many points as possible so we can try climb away from relegation as much as possible.

“It’s not about how you start; it’s about how you finish at the end of the day.

“We had a slow start to the season but we always finish strong and I’m confident we will finish stronger than everyone else in the bottom five.”

Hamlets fell to a 1-0 defeat to Saffron Walden Town on the weekend.

14 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike is keen to pass his playing knowledge onto his squad ahead of the Walthamstow clash.

