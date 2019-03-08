Tower Hamlets will look to keep silverware hopes alive as they face Aveley Reserves

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets can keep their chances of silverware alive when they take on Aveley Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy this weekend.

Hamlets will welcome the Reserve Division leaders to Mile End Stadium on Saturday for their quarter-final clash as they look to progress into the last four of the new competition.

They head into the match on the back of a week of mixed fortunes in the Essex Senior League.

AJ Ashanike’s side nabbed a 2-1 win over basement club Leyton Athletic on Monday night to pull themselves a step further away from the relegation zone.

New signing Louie Clarke inspired Hamlets to victory by netting a brace to help them earn all three points at the Mile End Stadium.

The visitors got off to a dream start as Valter Pedro Simao struck the ball from range and his effort went in off the goalkeeper to give his side an early advantage after just two minutes.

The lead only lasted seven minutes as Clarke was picked out with a long ball over the top and the attacker volleyed home a first-time effort to level the score.

The score remained tied at 1-1 going into the half-time break but Clarke got in behind the Leyton defence four minutes after the restart and fired home to seal a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Hamlets did however suffer a narrow 2-1 defeat at the weekend to Woodford Town, as a brace from in-form Asher Modeste put the visitors ahead and they held on for what could be a pivotal victory.

Woods had arrived with a depleted squad, but made light of a swirling wind and bumpy surface as they slowly gained the ascendency against a young Hamlets home side.

Although Modeste took the headlines, Town could also thank the fine form of goalkeeper James Scammell as Hamlets pushed forward in the final stages.

In the end, it was a much-needed triumph for Dee Safer’s team, while Flavio Jumo’s goal was a mere consolation for Ashanike’s outfit.

Tower Hamlets now only have five league matches left to play, where they will be determined to pick points up as they look to secure their survival at the earliest point possible.

They currently sit 17th in the table, some 13 points above the drop zone.