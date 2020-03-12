Tower Hamlets boss Jatto is confident his youngsters will develop into a talented side

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Ilford at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto insists his young squad can blossom into top Essex Senior League players next season as they head into the final stretch of games.

The Mile End Stadium outfit make the trip to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday on the back of a 1-1 draw with Ilford last weekend as they look to pick up some more points to ensure their survival.

But the boss is pleased with the development of his player throughout the campaign and knows they could be a force next season if they keep hold of the current squad.

'I am very pleased with their development. I think they will notice the improvements once they've had a break, so perhaps in the summer with some time to reflect,' Jatto said.

'They will make top players in this league. If they're with us next season I'm sure we'll be challenging and be a lot more robust from this season's experience.'

Next up for the youngters is the challenge of seventh-placed Hoddesdon but Jatto is confident they can compete with any team in the league.

'They've had a fair few wins this season which puts them in a good position in the league, however their last two games have been tight with a 1-0 loss and win respectively,' he added.

'Regardless, we know we can match up with the best in this league.

'It's just very important that as a team we continue to pick up points, but it's also becoming ever more important that we soon start to get the maximum that we deserve from games.'

It was a 1-1 draw against Ilford last weekend with Jeffrey Cobblah levelling the score late on after Suaibo Balde had opened the scoring for Hamlets.

'We had a slight change of shape which the players have only used for about 30 minutes previously, but the boys adapted well and this allowed them to be a lot more effective,' said Jatto.

'I felt we were excellent in possession and should have scored more.'

'It was definitely points dropped, as have many of our games been this season, as it was pretty much the last kick of the game. If I am correct I believe it was only their second chance of the game, which all of course was very disappointing.

'We should have got more from the game and we need to start punishing teams and not letting them stay in games.'