Tower Hamlets face big FA Cup test against Horsham

Tower Hamlets will face the biggest game most of the squad have ever played when they host Isthmian Premier Division outfit Horsham in the FA Cup.

Hamlets will welcome The Hornets to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday for their Preliminary round clash in the prestigious cup competition.

Manager Damian Briggs says his side have nothing to lose and will embrace the challenge ahead of them.

"It's a big game, we're up for it and going to give it a go as we've got nothing to lose, we're Tower Hamlets and they're Horsham," Briggs said.

"Not just for the players but for me it's probably going to be the biggest game of everyone's careers thus far.

"Like we said at the start of the season we're on a journey where we're trying to get somewhere.

"It's about using Tower Hamlets as a stepping stone to get as far as we can but also to create something here.

"If I was to move on or the players we want to leave a legacy behind of how we play by setting a new trend and a new standard."

Hamlets progressed through the Extra Preliminary round with a 2-1 win over Selsey against the odds.

And Briggs is hoping luck can remain on their side - despite losing 1-0 to Ilford in the Essex Senior League in mid-week.

"We've got to give it our best then see how it goes.

"No one expected us to make it through the first round and so far we've had a bit of luck in the cup so long may it continue."