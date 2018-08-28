Hamlets earn point off title challengers Hullbridge

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and St Margaretsbury at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Hullbridge Sports 1

Tower Hamlets managed to nab a point off title chasing Hullbridge Sports in a cagey affair at the Mile End Stadium.

An early goal from Hamlets Wale Odedoyin was cancelled out by in-form Sports Ollie Sotoyinbo to leave both sides with a share of the spoils.

Odedoyin fired into the back of the net in the 19th minute to give AJ Ashanike’s side an early lead against the run of play.

In the 36th minute the visitors were awarded a penalty and Sotoyinbo stepped up to fire the ball home to level the score at 1-1.

Neither team could find the winner as they battled out a goalless second-half.

Manager AJ Ashanike tweeted: “Proud of my boys today. We keep going strong.”

Hamlets will now travel away to fellow strugglers Southend Manor on the weekend as they look to leapfrog them in the Essex Senior League table and pull further away from the relegation battle.