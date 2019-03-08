Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets boss Briggs felt his side deserved more at Ilford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 August 2019

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs felt his side deserved at least a point as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Ilford.

Tower Hamlets players huddle before kick-off (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Tower Hamlets players huddle before kick-off (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

An 82nd minute effort from the Foxes Clifford Newby-Harris sealed the three points at Cricklefield Stadium - despite a strong first-half display from the visitors.

Recently appointed boss Briggs felt they were hard done by to not pick up anything from their away trip.

"We're very disappointed to not come away with at least a point after the first-half performance," he said.

"Second-half we lost the pace and had a few calls that didn't go out way but we need to keep playing until the final whistle.

"In the end Ilford won but I don't think it was a deserved three points for them."

You may also want to watch:

Before adding: "You do need that lady luck on your side, first-half one or two players got played through, and if they took it then the game would have been different."

The boss did praise his young side's first-half efforts but insisted they need to be more productive when it comes to playing in the final third.

"When you look at the game I thought we probably controlled 85 per cent of the first-half in terms of the possession.

"We wanted to be a little braver in the way we went about our work in the final third and just think the players need to learn to take responsibility for their actions.

"The strikers need to take responsibility for their lack of finishing as I didn't think we tested the goalkeeper and I thought as a team we were a bit naïve at times thinking we could walk the ball into the goal.

"That does come down to the youthfulness of the squad as we're rebuilding but there is things these players will have to learn as a lot of these 18, 19 and 20 year olds have never really played at this level.

"It's about us trusting them to go do it but also them taking some responsibility."

Latest East London Sports News

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

12:30
Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex have announced that top-order batsman Dan Lawrence has signed a contract extension and will stay with the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Tower Hamlets boss Briggs felt his side deserved more at Ilford

12:00 Jacob Ranson
Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs felt his side deserved at least a point as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Ilford.

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

10:30 George Sessions
Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's academy graduate, who is now playing for Braintree Town, has discussed the mental pressure players put on themselves

Ilford bag first win of the season against Tower Hamlets

Yesterday, 21:39 Jacob Ranson at Cricklefield Stadium
Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium

Essex Senior League: Ilford 1 Tower Hamlets 0

T20: Essex return to Blast action at Sussex

Yesterday, 18:00
Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex make an immediate switch of formats as they return to Vitality Blast action against Sussex, following the sensational Specsavers County Championship victory over Kent.

With key O's pair injured, onus is on Brophy and Maguire-Drew to deliver on regular basis

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area against Stevenage (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ross Embleton recently provided an update on the fitness of Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Jamie Turley

Brave calls pay off for Ross to give Orient early statement win

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient's players and staff show they belong in League Two with victory against a team which should have won promotion last season

EuroHockey: England 4 Belarus 3

Yesterday, 11:42
England celebrate Isabelle Petter's goal against Belarus (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships with a narrow victory over an extremely plucky Belarus side.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Former academy manager Thomas delighted hard work at Orient paid off

Richard Thomas during his time at Notts County (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O's edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

Don’t come to our East End manor, new police commander warns drug dealers

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Obituary: Derek Spicer, the man behind Stairway to Heaven memorial to Bethnal Green wartime disaster

Memorial to Bethnal Green's dead from the 1943 wartime air-raid disaster that Derek Spicer raised funds to build. Picture: Mike Brooke

Retired grandmother faces eviction over breach of agreement with housing association

Valerie Hutchins, 66, and her neighbour at St Clair House were both taken to court by Eastend Homes in August. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets boss Briggs felt his side deserved more at Ilford

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

GCSE results: Executive headteacher pleased with Bishop Challoner results

Bishop Challoner pupil Emily Semahegne with head of the girls’ school Chantelle Easmon-Johnson. Picture: Bishop Challoner

Ilford bag first win of the season against Tower Hamlets

Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists