Tower Hamlets boss Briggs felt his side deserved more at Ilford

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs felt his side deserved at least a point as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Ilford.

Tower Hamlets players huddle before kick-off (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Tower Hamlets players huddle before kick-off (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

An 82nd minute effort from the Foxes Clifford Newby-Harris sealed the three points at Cricklefield Stadium - despite a strong first-half display from the visitors.

Recently appointed boss Briggs felt they were hard done by to not pick up anything from their away trip.

"We're very disappointed to not come away with at least a point after the first-half performance," he said.

"Second-half we lost the pace and had a few calls that didn't go out way but we need to keep playing until the final whistle.

"In the end Ilford won but I don't think it was a deserved three points for them."

Before adding: "You do need that lady luck on your side, first-half one or two players got played through, and if they took it then the game would have been different."

The boss did praise his young side's first-half efforts but insisted they need to be more productive when it comes to playing in the final third.

"When you look at the game I thought we probably controlled 85 per cent of the first-half in terms of the possession.

"We wanted to be a little braver in the way we went about our work in the final third and just think the players need to learn to take responsibility for their actions.

"The strikers need to take responsibility for their lack of finishing as I didn't think we tested the goalkeeper and I thought as a team we were a bit naïve at times thinking we could walk the ball into the goal.

"That does come down to the youthfulness of the squad as we're rebuilding but there is things these players will have to learn as a lot of these 18, 19 and 20 year olds have never really played at this level.

"It's about us trusting them to go do it but also them taking some responsibility."