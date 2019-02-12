Hamlets come back to nick win over Ilford

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 2 Ilford 1

Tower Hamlets made it back to back wins in the Essex Senior League as they sealed a 2-1 win over local rivals Ilford.

Hamlets moved up to 16th in the league table with that win thanks to goals from Flavio Jumo and Wale Odedoyin at the Mile End Stadium on Friday evening.

The Foxes Callum Maltese broke the deadlock and gave his side a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

Jumo equalised early in the second-half before Odedoyin fired home the winner late in the game to bag AJ Ashanike’s side the three points.

Manager AJ Ashanike tweeted: “Massive win for my boys tonight against Ilford, we keep going.”

Striker Luke With added: “Great start to my half term, 1-0 down and an absolute great response and change of tactics from us leaves us with our second victory in a row.

“Time to return this club up the table.”