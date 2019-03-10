Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory
PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 March 2019
Archant
Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 2 Leyton Athletic 1
Tower Hamlets nabbed a 2-1 win over basement club Leyton Athletic to pull themselves a step further away from the Essex Senior League relegation zone.
New signing Louie Clarke inspired Hamlets to victory by netting a brace to help them earn the three points at the Mile End Stadium.
The visitors got off to a dream start Valter Pedro Simao struck the ball from range and his effort went in off the goalkeeper to give his side a 1-0 lead after just two minutes.
The lead only last seven minutes as Clarke was picked out with a long ball over the top with the attacker volleying it home first time to level the score.
The score was tied at 1-1 heading into the half-time break but just four minutes into the second-half Clarke got in behind the Leyton defence and fired home to seal a 2-1 win for the hosts.
Louie Clarke tweeted: “Two goals on debut and a big three points! Get in.”