Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 March 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 2 Leyton Athletic 1

Tower Hamlets nabbed a 2-1 win over basement club Leyton Athletic to pull themselves a step further away from the Essex Senior League relegation zone.

New signing Louie Clarke inspired Hamlets to victory by netting a brace to help them earn the three points at the Mile End Stadium.

The visitors got off to a dream start Valter Pedro Simao struck the ball from range and his effort went in off the goalkeeper to give his side a 1-0 lead after just two minutes.

The lead only last seven minutes as Clarke was picked out with a long ball over the top with the attacker volleying it home first time to level the score.

The score was tied at 1-1 heading into the half-time break but just four minutes into the second-half Clarke got in behind the Leyton defence and fired home to seal a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Louie Clarke tweeted: “Two goals on debut and a big three points! Get in.”

