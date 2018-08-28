Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tower Hamlets progress in Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

PUBLISHED: 08:04 19 December 2018

Ilford in action against Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Ilford in action against Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Tower Hamlets progressed into the second round of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy with a 2-0 victory over Essex Senior League rivals Sawbridgeworth Town.

Goals from youngsters Joshua Rusoke and Yoan Edoukou sealed the progress of Hamlets against the Robins at Crofters End.

Manager AJ Ashanike made a number of changes for the clash as he looked to hand chances to some of the club’s youth team players.

And it was 17-year-old Rusoke who opened the scoring before fellow youngster Edoukou latched onto a defensive mistake and slotted the ball home to make it 2-0.

Ashanike tweeted: “Told you Sawbridgeworth Town I was playing the youth team.

“Tower Hamlets were outstanding tonight, I’m really impressed.

“Working with my guy Darrell Queeley and Joe Biscoe. Time to start flying the flag.”

While, Flavio Jumo tweeted: “Happy to captain Tower Hamlets for the first time with a 2-0 win against Sawbridgeworth Town.

“It was a great performance all round boys and happy to get another assist.

“Thanks AJ and Darrell for the trust and belief in me to lead us to victory.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Most Read

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Campion’s Hallahan pleased with win over East London in difficult conditions

Campion in action earlier in the season (pic: Tim Edwards)

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Tower Hamlets progress in Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

Ilford in action against Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists