Tower Hamlets progress in Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

Ilford in action against Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets progressed into the second round of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy with a 2-0 victory over Essex Senior League rivals Sawbridgeworth Town.

Goals from youngsters Joshua Rusoke and Yoan Edoukou sealed the progress of Hamlets against the Robins at Crofters End.

Manager AJ Ashanike made a number of changes for the clash as he looked to hand chances to some of the club’s youth team players.

And it was 17-year-old Rusoke who opened the scoring before fellow youngster Edoukou latched onto a defensive mistake and slotted the ball home to make it 2-0.

Ashanike tweeted: “Told you Sawbridgeworth Town I was playing the youth team.

“Tower Hamlets were outstanding tonight, I’m really impressed.

“Working with my guy Darrell Queeley and Joe Biscoe. Time to start flying the flag.”

While, Flavio Jumo tweeted: “Happy to captain Tower Hamlets for the first time with a 2-0 win against Sawbridgeworth Town.

“It was a great performance all round boys and happy to get another assist.

“Thanks AJ and Darrell for the trust and belief in me to lead us to victory.”