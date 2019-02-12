Search

Hamlets fall short to the Bloods

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 February 2019

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 0 Saffron Walden Town 1

Tower Hamlets fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to promotion chasing Saffron Walden Town at The Mile End Stadium.

The Bloods kept themselves in the promotion hunt and moved up to third in the Essex Senior League table.

The only goal of the game came in the 25th minute when Lewis Francis netted, six points behind leaders Stansted with a game in hand, and just two behind second placed Hullbridge Sports having played a game more.

Hamlets themselves slip back to fourth bottom, twelve points above the bottom two, Barkingside and Leyton Athletic.

Manager AJ Ashanike’s side travel away to fellow strugglers Southend Manor for a six-pointer on Wednesday evening at Southchurch Park.

They will then travel away to Walthamstow on Saturday for theird third league match in a week.

