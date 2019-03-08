Tower Hamlets make it back to back league victories

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 1 Tower Hamlets 3

Tower Hamlets leapfrogged Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League table as they sealed a 3-1 victory over their near rivals.

A brace from Ijahl Currie- Wilson and a solo effort from Georgio Exakoidis made it back-to-back wins for Hamlets in the league at Crofter’s End Stadium.

Currie-Wilson netted twice in the first-half to give the visitors a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The Robins did however pull one back early in the second-half before Exakoidis netted a third for Hamlets to end the match.

Manager AJ Ashanike tweeted: “Another win for this young squad. Thank you Sawbridgeworth Town see you next season guys.”

Ashanike’s side now sit 17th in the league table with two away games left to play this campaign.

Hamlets now have a weekend off before returning to action with a trip to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday, April, 20.