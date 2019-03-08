Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets make it back to back league victories

PUBLISHED: 12:50 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 07 April 2019

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 1 Tower Hamlets 3

Tower Hamlets leapfrogged Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League table as they sealed a 3-1 victory over their near rivals.

A brace from Ijahl Currie- Wilson and a solo effort from Georgio Exakoidis made it back-to-back wins for Hamlets in the league at Crofter’s End Stadium.

Currie-Wilson netted twice in the first-half to give the visitors a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The Robins did however pull one back early in the second-half before Exakoidis netted a third for Hamlets to end the match.

Manager AJ Ashanike tweeted: “Another win for this young squad. Thank you Sawbridgeworth Town see you next season guys.”

Ashanike’s side now sit 17th in the league table with two away games left to play this campaign.

Hamlets now have a weekend off before returning to action with a trip to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday, April, 20.

Latest East London Sports News

Tower Hamlets make it back to back league victories

55 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 1 Tower Hamlets 3

Hockey: Argentina 1 Great Britain 5

08:53
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Argentina in the FIH Pro League (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain’s men earned a superb win away to Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Saturday evening.

Cricket: Essex on back foot at Hampshire

08:11
Essex celebrate taking the wicket of Hampshire's Aiden Markram during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Essex bowler Matt Quinn admitted it had been another tough day at Hampshire as the 2017 champions closed 500 runs behind their hosts.

Edinburgh credits players after dramatic finale with Halifax

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Craig Clay applauds the fans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s dropped to second, but managed to fight back from two goals down to claim a point at home to Halifax Town

Harrold earns O’s potentially pivotal point, but they still drop to second

Yesterday, 17:15 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 2 Halifax Town 2

Tennis: GB relishing Fed Cup test in London

Yesterday, 10:30
Anne Keothavong, captain of Great Britain, cheers on her side during their Fed Cup tie at University of Bath in February (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Preparations for Great Britain’s Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II play-Off with Kazakhstan are gathering pace with less than two weeks to go before its historic debut in London.

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Halifax Town

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be without Marvin Ekpiteta, but Matt Harrold will return following his recent red card at AFC Telford United

Cricket: ‘Tough day for Essex’ admits Nel

Fri, 18:24
Hampshire's Sam Northeast hits the ball away for four runs during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Essex assistant coach Andre Nel admitted the first day of the new Specsavers County Championship Division One season had been a hard one for the 2017 champions.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Positive signs for Orient on the injury front

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dunne: For 90 minutes I wanted to beat Orient, but now I hope they win title

Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta shows his shock alongside Dean Brill (left) and Josh Coulson (right) after Bromley are awarded a penalty (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Edinburgh frustrated with decisions made in Bromley defeat

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh shows his bemusement on the touchline with Bromley manager Neil Smith (far, right) watching on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Goalkeeper Brill confident O’s will ‘bring it home’

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Jailed: Brothers who left man with punctured lung after racially motivated attack

Robert Hansen, left, and Ronnie Hansen have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Tower Hamlets drug dealing gang members

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Repeated ‘Brexit-style votes’ kills off Limehouse Triangle green space by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Witness appeal after Bethnal Green ‘corrosive substance’ attack in the street

Police witness appeal to 'acid' attack at 1.15am in Old Bethnal Green Road, April 3, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets make it back to back league victories

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Hockey: Argentina 1 Great Britain 5

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Argentina in the FIH Pro League (pic GB Hockey)

Cricket: Essex on back foot at Hampshire

Essex celebrate taking the wicket of Hampshire's Aiden Markram during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Lady Daphne at 96 to make a dash for it on the Thames under Tower Bridge

Last working sail barge moored at St Katharine's by Tower Bridge... Picture source: James Kent

Edinburgh credits players after dramatic finale with Halifax

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay applauds the fans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists