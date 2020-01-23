Search

Advanced search

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2020

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto is confident they will start winning more fixtures if they show the quality they've shown in tough fixtures in recent weeks.

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Hamlets welcome fellow strugglers Southend Manor to Mile End Stadium on Friday as they look to start pulling away from near the foot of the Essex Senior League table.

Despite having the youngest squad in the league they have held their own against front-runners Hashtag United, Hadley and Saffron Walden Town over the festive and New Year period.

"We're very confident we can do that if we play at the intensity and quality we've shown in the New Year," boss Jatto admitted.

"I think we learnt some harsh lessons at the beginning of the season and have had some tough fixtures over Christmas.

"I think Hadley, Saffron and Hashtag will tell you they had extremely tough fixtures against us and despite the result against Walthamstow we kept our heads up as well and these teams are the current top four.

"If we keep the same level of performance against the teams in and around us we should start to pick up points very quickly."

You may also want to watch:

Hamlets know this fixture is vital as they bid to stay clear of the relegation zone, but the boss insists performance and youth development remain the focus for his squad.

He said: "It's important, I think. However the boys are very focused on the performance and keeping up their performance levels.

"I think the consequence should be a good result on Friday night."

The Mile End Stadium outfit head into the clash on the back of a last-gasp 1-0 defeat against leaders Saffron Walden at the weekend.

"It was a great performance from our side, especially considering their ages," said Jatto.

"A 17-year-old at centre half who's probably played a handful of first-team games and didn't look out of place at all.

"Actually, I thought he dealt with a lot and did so very well and I could say that for everyone for all of the 94 minutes.

"I think we controlled the game well and kept good possession at times. We kept to our shape in and out of possession and we looked very strong on the counter.

"I think for our players it was another very good experience of football at this level which they lived up to in terms of performance."

Latest East London Sports News

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

14:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto is confident they will start winning more fixtures if they show the quality they've shown in tough fixtures in recent weeks.

O's coach Embleton says it was a 'mind blowing' spell as a brawl broke out

13:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

It was a 'mind-blowing' spell in the game when Leyton Orient was awarded a penalty and the aftermath that came from it says head coach Ross Embleton.

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

11:00
Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

Tickets for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic Qualifying event in London are now on sale at www.seetickets.com.

O's midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright revealed he felt the nerve-wracking pressure as he stepped up to the penalty spot to level the score against Northampton Town.

Floyd Mayweather Q&A night at York Hall, Bethnal Green

12:00 Lindsay Jones
Floyd Mayweather will come to York Hall for a Q&A. Picture: Daniel Hambury/PA

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is coming to the York Hall, Bethnal Green and some lucky fans will get to have their photo taken with him. But it will cost.

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

Yesterday, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the King Power Stadium
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers go deeper into relegation trouble as the Foxes maul them at the King Power

O's midfielder Wright says they had to stand up and be counted

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright says they had to stand up and be counted for in the second-half as they earnt a late 1-1 draw with in-form Northampton Town.

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

Yesterday, 09:33 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted it was 'astonishing' to see the difference between the first and second half as they sealed a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Orient coach Embleton keen to capture more signings as they look to improve results

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

O's coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Embleton 'astonished' at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient salvage late point against Northampton

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Scientist at Barts Health lab in Whitechapel ‘sexually bullied’ female colleague, tribunal is told

Specialist biodemical scientist Paul Grist denies 17 allegations of making sexually-motivated comments. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s coach Embleton says it was a ‘mind blowing’ spell as a brawl broke out

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

O’s midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Floyd Mayweather Q&A night at York Hall, Bethnal Green

Floyd Mayweather will come to York Hall for a Q&A. Picture: Daniel Hambury/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists