Hamlets boss confident that results will come as young squad are slowly improving

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto is confident they will start winning more fixtures if they show the quality they've shown in tough fixtures in recent weeks.

Hamlets welcome fellow strugglers Southend Manor to Mile End Stadium on Friday as they look to start pulling away from near the foot of the Essex Senior League table.

Despite having the youngest squad in the league they have held their own against front-runners Hashtag United, Hadley and Saffron Walden Town over the festive and New Year period.

"We're very confident we can do that if we play at the intensity and quality we've shown in the New Year," boss Jatto admitted.

"I think we learnt some harsh lessons at the beginning of the season and have had some tough fixtures over Christmas.

"I think Hadley, Saffron and Hashtag will tell you they had extremely tough fixtures against us and despite the result against Walthamstow we kept our heads up as well and these teams are the current top four.

"If we keep the same level of performance against the teams in and around us we should start to pick up points very quickly."

Hamlets know this fixture is vital as they bid to stay clear of the relegation zone, but the boss insists performance and youth development remain the focus for his squad.

He said: "It's important, I think. However the boys are very focused on the performance and keeping up their performance levels.

"I think the consequence should be a good result on Friday night."

The Mile End Stadium outfit head into the clash on the back of a last-gasp 1-0 defeat against leaders Saffron Walden at the weekend.

"It was a great performance from our side, especially considering their ages," said Jatto.

"A 17-year-old at centre half who's probably played a handful of first-team games and didn't look out of place at all.

"Actually, I thought he dealt with a lot and did so very well and I could say that for everyone for all of the 94 minutes.

"I think we controlled the game well and kept good possession at times. We kept to our shape in and out of possession and we looked very strong on the counter.

"I think for our players it was another very good experience of football at this level which they lived up to in terms of performance."