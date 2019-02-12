Hamlets nab draw with 10 men at Southend

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 0 Tower Hamlets 0

Tower Hamlets had to settle for a share of the spoils after a goalless draw with fellow Essex Senior League strugglers Southend Manor.

It was the hosts who had the first attempt at goal when a free-kick floated into the box was headed wide of the target.

The visitors then sent a cross into the Manor box but it was too high for Luke With who couldn’t direct the ball towards goal, whilst another Hamlets effort at goal went over the bar.

Mo Kargbo cut inside and fired an effort at goal which was beaten away by the keeper

Both sides went in level at the break.

Things got more difficult for the visitors when they were reduced to ten men after Wale Odedoyin was sent off for apparent retaliation fairly early in the second-half.

Manor failed to take advantage of the extra man and they played out a goalless second-half.

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike tweeted: “Is a joke when you play mid week football in ESL.

“Teams pays players from team higher to play one game is a joke.

“Glad we got the point away from home.”

Hamlets will now face a short trip to Walthamstow on Saturday as they look to continue climbing clear of the drop zone.