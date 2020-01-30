Search

Tower Hamlets boss Jatto says they'll focus on doing the right things

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2020

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets manager John Jatto says they'll be more focused on doing the right things than the fact of it being the Mile End Derby when they take on Sporting Bengal United.

Hamlets will play host to Imrul Gazi's men at their home of the Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they both desperately search for points to start climbing the Essex Senior League table.

"A little, but we're focused on performing well and doing the right things on the day.," Jatto said.

"Our squad is talented and very dangerous going forward so we need to keep focused and get the job done at the weekend."

Before adding: "It's a big game, but we're used to that and its what we play for so only looking forward to it."

The boss did reveal he watched Bengal in their 3-0 defeat to Saffron Walden Town on the weekend.

"I managed to watch them at the weekend against Saffron Walden. It was a disappointing result for them, so they'll be hungry for a win, but we'll be more than up for it."

Hamlets go into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Southend Manor at the Mile End Stadium on Friday evening and Jatto know it was a disappointing result but still feels his young squad have come a long way.

"I think it was a disappointing result and not the best performance from the team, but actually a couple of months ago we may have lost a game like that so in the end we were happy with a point.

"I think we started strongly and then they got a goal from nothing which really put us on the back foot and disrupted the team.

"We didn't play well enough in possession and its something we continue to work on."

