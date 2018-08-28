Tower Hamlets keen to bounce back against Stanway Rovers

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and St Margaretsbury at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets will host mid-table Stanway Rovers as they look to get back to winning ways in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

Hamlets will welcome Terry Spillane’s new-look Rovers side to Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to keep clear of relegation after dropping back down to third from bottom last weekend.

Manager AJ Ashanike and his side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to in-form St Margaretsbury last weekend.

A brace from Charncey Dash sealed the three points for The Bury against a nine-man Hamlets side.

Dash put the visitors ahead, but a nice finish from Ezekiel Kamara saw the hosts go into the break all square.

But it didn’t go to plan as Hamlets had two men sent off and went down to nine men.

Dash then netted a second goal in the 59th minute to secure the win for his side.

The hot-shot Bury striker has now moved on to 26 goals this season.