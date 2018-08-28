Search

Tower Hamlets crash out of Errington Challenge Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:31 08 January 2019

A Tower Hamlets player on the attack at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Errington Challenge Cup: Tower Hamlets 3 West Essex 3 (0-3)

Tower Hamlets crashed out of the Errington Challenge Cup with a 3-0 penalty shoot-out defeat to West Essex in the second round.

West Essex will now meet Sporting Bengal United in the quarter-final of the cup competition after managing to nick a win at the Mile End Stadium.

Yoan Edoukou let fly and found the back of the net with a long range shot in the 21st minute.

Edoukou then added his second of the game with an absolute rocket in the 41st minute to give Hamlets a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

West Essex hit back just two minutes into the second-half as substitute Izzy Ogedi-Uzokwe found Tom Woodbridge, who headed back for Michael Mignot who slammed home a volley from the edge of the box.

In the 70th minute the visitors levelled the score as captain AJ Ashanike nodded a Callum Bloss corner into his own net.

They then took the lead through Hakim Medfai with a side-footed volley in the 90th minute but just a minute later Bruno Job Lima equalised to take the match to penalties.

West Essex went on to seal a 3-0 win in the penalty shoot-out.

