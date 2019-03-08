Tower Hamlets face hectic weekend with two clashes

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Tower Hamlets face a hectic weekend with two fixtures in three days as they continue their battle to pull themselves away from the Essex Senior League relegation zone.

Hamlets are set to welcome Woodford Town to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday before also hosting strugglers Leyton Athletic on Monday.

And Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike will be hoping his side can build on their recent performances and results.

After a 0-0 draw at Southend Manor last Wednesday, they did suffer late heartbreak as an 88th-minute penalty from Dwade James sealed a 1-0 victory for Walthamstow at the weekend.

After an even encounter, Benjamin Crilley was brought down in the box and Hamlets were reduced to 10 men as defender Amon Walton-Owen was sent off for dissent.

James made no mistake as he dispatched the spot-kick to earn the home side all three points and keep their outside chance of promotion alive.