Golden veterans roll back the years at Sonali Othith football night

Sonali Othith face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman) Archant

Sonali Othith have commenced training for over 50's and the management are calling on the community for support.

A four team football extravaganza at Stepney Green AstroTurf saw a mixture of older generation footballers lock horns on the football field.

Teams in attendance included Sunamganj, Sylhet District, Tower Hamlets and Sonali Othith managed by Fawwad Ahmed Khan.

The social gathering included a warm up session, small games, warm down and a meal at the end.

Sonali Othith Chairman Jamal Uddin said: "This is another great initiative by our organisation with fun and inclusive activities designed to engage a certain age group of which many become inactive due to an inability to compete with younger generations.

"We have a competitive edge throughout and not only is this a great physical workout but works wonders for mental health and wellbeing."