Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Golden veterans roll back the years at Sonali Othith football night

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 June 2019

Sonali Othith face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Sonali Othith face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Archant

Sonali Othith have commenced training for over 50's and the management are calling on the community for support.

A four team football extravaganza at Stepney Green AstroTurf saw a mixture of older generation footballers lock horns on the football field.

You may also want to watch:

Teams in attendance included Sunamganj, Sylhet District, Tower Hamlets and Sonali Othith managed by Fawwad Ahmed Khan.

The social gathering included a warm up session, small games, warm down and a meal at the end.

Sonali Othith Chairman Jamal Uddin said: "This is another great initiative by our organisation with fun and inclusive activities designed to engage a certain age group of which many become inactive due to an inability to compete with younger generations.

"We have a competitive edge throughout and not only is this a great physical workout but works wonders for mental health and wellbeing."

Latest East London Sports News

Golden veterans roll back the years at Sonali Othith football night

59 minutes ago
Sonali Othith face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Sonali Othith have commenced training for over 50's and the management are calling on the community for support.

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

09:00
Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Essex seam bowler Jamie Porter was pleased to play his part as they built a lead against Somerset in the County Championship.

Cricket: Essex seamers shine against Somerset

Yesterday, 18:52
Jamie Porter of Essex claims the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Home-grown heroes Aaron Beard and Jamie Porter celebrated signing new two-year contracts at Essex by sharing nine-wickets as the hosts took control of their Specsavers County Championship clash with Somerset.

Orient hand youngsters Sweeney and Shabani professional contracts

Yesterday, 16:48 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient has signed young duo Jayden Sweeney and Brendon Shabani to professional contracts.

West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan

Yesterday, 16:01 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

Hammers youngster Trott looks for senior appearances for League One club

Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

Yesterday, 15:26 Dan Bennett
The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Over 150 young women came together on Saturday to compete in a 7 a-side competition as part of the B Active summer showcase.

Gallery VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

Yesterday, 11:00 Dan Bennett
Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Super Rangers remain unbeaten, London Fields produce strong display and Wapping Dolphins make it seven wins from seven.

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Yesterday, 07:59
Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men and women got the better of their New Zealand rivals on the final weekend of FIH Pro League action at Twickenham Stoop.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Orient hand youngsters Sweeney and Shabani professional contracts

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Key tests for Docklands duo Micky Steeds and Matthew Marsh

PRIZEFIGHTER7-THE CRUISERWEIGHTS PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG MICKEY STEEDS

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Old Royal London Hospital sold for £9m to Tower Hamlets council for a new town hall

Old Royal London hospital site... now part of Whitechapel Masterplan

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Golden veterans roll back the years at Sonali Othith football night

Sonali Othith face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick announces he won’t stand for re-election

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick won't stand for re-election after more than 20 years representing Tower Hamlets in parliament. Picture: UK Parliament.

Pedestrian crossings are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and their teams met up to mark the rainbow crossing painted in Hackney Road for Pride month. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

MPs and mayor appeal to government over Tower Hamlets nursery schools facing closure

Even babies join mums' town hall protest in 2018 to stop day nurseries closing. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists